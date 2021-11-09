Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 9

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A pretty good day is waiting for you to be experienced. So Arians, throw a smile on your face and start your day. You are advised to remain sensible towards property dealings within the family. Arians, you may have to notice the efforts of your family members to keep you happy. At the end of the day, you can experience satisfaction for your efforts. For people with age-related illnesses, you can feel a bit of relief from your aches.

Love Focus: If you have any disagreements, communication is the key to sort out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Say yes to new beginnings. Possibilities are endless. Your transfer of business account is going to serve you as a key to saving your time to improve your efficiency. Today you have to remain sensitive towards your family, as you may find disagreements on the common household stuff. Professionals may have a great day, as you could be rewarded for your performance at your work! You may have to make the diet your priority to get a good health.

Love Focus: Value your time with your love, it has the strength you need.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today you might have a lot of bittersweet experiences. Your health looks a little worried today. The day seems to be a great opportunity to open up retail stores. Your day seems to go very well with your folks. The efforts that you are pouring in and the struggles that you are going through are going to be worthwhile. Keep your exercises on track and increase the intensity at a determined pace.

Love Focus: Spend quality time with your partner and everything will be on track.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Cancer, it’s going to be a sweet day to you all. It seems like your family trip is going to be successful today. People who are waiting to start their careers and are not finding a way may start freelancing. Relation with your siblings will improve as you communicate with them. Good opportunities will knock on your doors, until then keep calm and update your skills. Today you may come close to achieving your goals in terms of fitness.

Love Focus: Happy moments may be expected in the form of cute gestures from your love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Leo (July 23-August 23)

An excellent family vibe shines on your day to remain cheerful and happy to experience the joy. Keep track of your investments as well and explore opportunities to invest as it serves a good time to make a profit. Your bond with your family member is going to strengthen today. Students waiting for their results to come may expect good scores. Continue your healthy lifestyle and keep track of your diet.

Love Focus: Just look for the person who always has been caring, taking part in your sorrows and is happy for your success.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A good to you Virgos! It seems like everything is going to go your way on this beautiful day all through the day. People planning to invest in Mutual funds may begin their investment journey today. You might feel privileged by your parents’ words of appreciation for you. If you are suffering from long term body aches, your children might come to your rescue. It is advisable to Virgos, to not hold back anything in doubt.

Love Focus: For anyone in a relationship, keep your time out for your loved ones and take care of them.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Libra (September 24-October 23)

The only thing that you have to keep in your mind while stepping into the day is to be watchful at your workplace. Those who are holding the cloth stores are likely to make great money today. Also, you may consider gifting your folks with something they love and you will watch the happiness being expressed. It would be best for you to continue to utilize the career you are involved with currently and make the most of it. You may notice a significant improvement in your health.

Love Focus: A small token of love might help you with the showering of love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Most of you might experience a casual day without any major twists and turns. Children may receive cash prizes from their grandparents. It is advisable to keep away your indifferences and look back to your folks; they might understand your notions. Business people are likely to sign a huge project which adds value to your start-up. You may expect to see good improvement in your health.

Love Focus: Today seems to be the right time to express your love to your dear.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A day wherein you may be full of life, making a good amount of money and gathering assets! It’s a lucky day for Business people as you will have profits beyond your expectations. Your family front looks a little disturbed today. Professional employees will also see steady growth and improvement along the way. You are likely to remain cheerful all day.

Love Focus: Your day towards the love front seems like the course of the day, rising like sunrise and as you move ahead in the day your day brightens up.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are on your lucky side with your health and professional front, but you may face adversities on your property and family fronts. Your fate does not look so great towards the property side today. Some of you may be able to sort out the indifferences with your family pupils. Real estate brokers may have to wait until tomorrow to close exuberant deals. Effortful days you spent to get into shape will show positive effects.

Love Focus: Some of you may receive your favourite flower from your lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Aquarians are going to have an amazing day except on the professional side. Businesspeople are likely to sign a huge project which adds value to your start-up. A picnic or a day tour is highlighted in your day. So Leos, enjoy your time! There are high chances for Aquarians to be badly hit by your career choice. Your confidence will boost as you might feel the difference in your health on a positive note.

Love Focus: As it is said, life is beautiful. But it is more beautiful next to your love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

. Today is going to be a good day, although it may not bring huge surprises. Students may receive scholarships for their higher studies. A delicious meal could be waiting to be served to those who usually happen to return home in the late night. You may see a steady improvement in your side business. Old aged people might feel tired of a long life; a short walk in your garden may help you feel positive about life.

Love Focus: Keep up the integrity of your relationship by exploring new things with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

