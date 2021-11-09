Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 9: It’s bittersweet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are strongly disciplined people, who work hard with dedication and passion. Because of this Geminis might have to face tough days in their life. Geminis are never greedy and possess a great quality of contentment. Geminis are full of positive spirits which attract people to be around them. They value people's inner beauty rather than their physical appearance. Today you might have a lot of bittersweet experiences. Your health looks a little worried today. So you will have to pay due attention to your food and drinks. Your professional and family front is going to keep you happy today. Now let us have a look at how your stars have planned your day.

Gemini Finance Today

The day seems to be a great opportunity to open up retail stores, but if you are planning on any high budget business, then you may have to wait for some more time to inaugurate it.

Gemini Family Today

Your day seems to go very well with your folks. By staying close to them you may feel the warmth and love to unfold the happiness.

Gemini Career Today

Looks like you are going to level up in your career life today. The efforts that you are pouring in and the struggles that you are going through are going to be worthwhile.

Gemini Health Today

In the vision of increasing your fitness do not give yourself into chemical ingredients as it may damage your health at a later stage. Keep your exercises on track and increase the intensity at a determined pace.

Gemini Love Life Today

You might feel ignored by your lover. Spend quality time with your partner and everything will be on track.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026