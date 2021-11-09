Leo Daily Horoscope for November 9: Keep record of your investments

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos are often unpredictable. They have a fluctuating mind which makes it difficult for even the people who are closely associated with Leos to guess their next move. So, Leos, you have to restrain yourself from overthinking and chill a little. They are the ones with a big heart and are often kind to people. They always see the good in people rather than pointing on others' mistakes. An excellent family vibe shines on your day. To remain cheerful and happy to experience the joy. But Leos will have to restrain yourself from any sort of picnics or tours as your stars seem to be unfavourable on that side. Now let us move on to other aspects of the day.

Leo Finance Today

The day seems to be a great opportunity to open up retail stores. Keep a track of your investments as well and explore opportunities to invest as it serves a good time to make a profit.

Leo Family Today

Your bond with your family member is going to strengthen today. You may be appreciated by your daily visitors. A casual meet up with your sister may help you refresh your childhood memories.

Leo Career Today

Students waiting for their results to come may expect good scores. Whatever career choice you make, make sure it is the best one for you, as you shall be sailing on the same boat throughout your life.

Leo Health Today

If you have had any ailments for a long time, it's better to get it diagnosed to be on the safer side. Continue your healthy lifestyle and keep track of your diet.

Leo Love Life Today

The love that you may be looking for might be around you already. Just look for the person who always has been caring, taking part in your sorrows and is happy for your success.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026