Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Communicating well with your team members will help you make your directions clear and speed up the project. Sharing your optimism about something good happening in your personal life will have a positive effect on others. Trekking on a hilly terrain usually gives you a high, so why not plan a trip to the mountains. There is no point in feeling dejected due to a failed attempt; remember every failure is a lesson. Follow a healthy routine.

Love Focus: Partner seems unusually quiet today, find ways to cheer them up.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

You are likely to forge a solid partnership with someone who shares your ideas. Career opportunities are abundant after passing out from school, so just follow your passion and achieve your dream. Don't jump to conclusions about someone in your extended family, as you can be way off the mark; find out things for yourself first. The one you follow on social media may inspire you to get back on the path to fitness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A good phase of romantic life is about to begin, so rejoice.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Don't get tempted to take on new projects if your hands are full, you will not be able to cope up. Those passing through an academically challenging phase in life will get to know their strengths and weaknesses, and even their personality. Someone in the family who has got faith in your abilities will give you their full support and love. Satiate your taste buds in a nutritious manner with wholesome recipes.

Love Focus: That special someone will come into your life even before you know it!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Becoming a digital nomad is likely to give you a new high, as you can move from one city to another and still be able to complete your work responsibilities. If studying abroad for higher education is your dream, apply for a scholarship to reduce the financial burden on the family. Tweak your lifestyle a bit, as it can make a whale of a difference to your health. Some of you may embark on an exciting adventure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Make your married life blissful by giving space to each other.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will need to update your skills and talents to remain relevant in your organisation. Start exploring all avenues now to chart your career path after school. This is the day to look out for economical entertainment. The social media buffs are likely to see their audience growing. Those doing well in life may decide to shift to a bigger house. Health remains satisfactory as you continue your exercise routine.

Love Focus: Today, lover seems responsive to your wants and desires, so have a blast.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This may be a financially challenging time for you, so make conserving money your top priority. An award is a way to appreciate work, but not getting one doesn't mean that work is not being appreciated, so keep up your good work. With schools now open, you have little choice but to get back to the grind. A family elder may need your company to ward off loneliness. Sailing buffs may set sail on an exciting sea voyage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: It is only a matter of time before you find true love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Startup entrepreneurs will do well to open the door for fresh talent. Realise the importance of staying in the moment, if you want to succeed on the academic front. Some of you are set to receive previous arrears that will improve your financial situation. If you are being trolled, your best course of action is not to take the criticism seriously. Both physical and mental healths are important, so focus on both.

Love Focus: Do not only go for the physical aspects of someone you find suitable for marriage, seek compatibility too.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those moving from place to place and working online, must maintain a fixed work routine and try to stick to the office hours. Travelling to a beautiful location will not only make you focus better on online classes but also relax your mind. You can experience a windfall of sorts, as an old investment matures. Good health is guaranteed for those who eat right and exercise. A property may finally be yours.

Love Focus: Have a healthy discussion with your partner on all sensitive issues beforehand to avoid conflicts later on.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those in the creative field must aim to produce meaningful, entertaining and quality content if they want to bag new projects. In this digital age, where you have the freedom to work from anywhere, you may find focusing on studies difficult. Some of you may finally decide to settle in the city of your choice. Those waging the battle of the bulge will find themselves on the winning side! Financially, you are likely to do well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Discuss all your future plans with your lover to avoid any surprises at a later date.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those owning several business ventures should focus more on those giving maximum profits. Stars seem favourable for those aspiring to don the uniform and enter the armed forces. You will manage to cut down your expenses that had been increasing by the day. It is natural for parents to be inquisitive, so be open to their probing questions. A school or college excursion is on the cards and you will be a part of it.

Love Focus: Lover may not take kindly to your disclosing who all you dated in the past.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those in the teaching profession will get noticed for their unique style of teaching that makes the subject interesting. Experience of working with an expert will be most enlightening. Make efforts to spare time from your busy schedule to focus on your health and fitness. You may have to take the legal route to get a refund for an apartment that has not been delivered by the builder, so take all the affected investors into confidence.

Love Focus: Your insistence is likely to change your partner for the better.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This seems a very promising day for people under this sign. As a working professional, you will be happy to be able to work from home from your hometown. Some of you may take up studies in the right earnest that were left midway due to circumstances beyond control. You will need to lay your apprehensions about money to rest, as you earn enough to have a comfortable life. For you, family support will be a source of great strength.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Don't let your partner feel neglected and not cared for.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow mores stories on Facebook & Twitter