Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 12: Health will discomfort you

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are an optimistic individual, and that keeps you going through all the hardships in life. You are systematic, organised and do not take your family for granted. Your emotions can have ups and downs, but you can easily balance those and focus on your work. Your co-workers may look up to you when challenges are thrown at them. By keeping your cool and composed attitude, you can achieve your targets. You will perform well under pressure; hence do not worry much. Appreciate your spouse, partner, siblings, and kids for the efforts they put in. Go out on an outdoor family trip to ease all the stress or schedule a relaxing spa massage. Family picnics, outdoor adventure, hiking, and other open-air activities can uplift your mood.

Virgo Finance Today

Time may not be that auspicious, but you can try your luck. Property dealings should be done carefully and beware of scam artists. Money does not seem to be rolling in your cards. Do not indulge in spending excess on materialist items.

Virgo Family Today

Issues with your spouse are going to heal. There can be a sudden family get-together and merry-making. Brighter days are foreseen. You are more likely to have a great time with your friends and family.

Virgo Career Today

The professional front can be stressful, and things may start piling up. Do not let your emotions interfere with your work-life. Focus on one work at a time to reach your targets. A new job offer is present for some of you.

Virgo Health Today

An upset stomach may occur that will give you temporary pain and discomfort. Consult a doctor if the situation goes out of hand. Focus on healthy food eating habits and lower your consumption of salt and sugar.

Virgo Love Life Today

There will be more communication and understanding between you and your partner. You can resolve any sudden arguments with ease. Give more importance to communication than physical intimacy.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Meganta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026