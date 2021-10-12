Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 12: Business travel high on cards

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are surrounded by grounded energy and believe in strong morals and principles. Being an earth sign, you are determined and focused on reaching your goals. You do not mind making errors and rectify them because it is a part of your growth. Just like your ambitious self, you expect people to work hard and stay focused on their targets. However, do not push people to be like you as it can lead to a tiff between you both. You will be fully charged to complete any given tasks. Golden opportunities are coming your way! Business travels are high on the cards. You are more likely to go on an international trip with co-workers or friends and have an excellent time.

Capricorn Finance Today

There will be a flow of income from unexpected sources. You get to clear off old debts and spend money on buying luxury items. Save more and keep a tap on expenditure. There is not much going on here, although you can put your money on land.

Capricorn Family Today

With excess work on your professional front, you may be anxious and vent out your frustration on elders. Do not let ego overshadow your positive traits. Say 'no' to arguments to keep a balance in your domestic sphere.

Capricorn Career Today

You are ambitious- there is no doubt in that! You may be handled new duties or given a senior position to tackle a team. Whatever it is, you are going to do it pretty well.

Capricorn Health Today

There can be some issues with back pain. Stay away from strenuous exercises as they can cause more injury than doing good. Take fibre-rich diets so that you face no troubles.

Capricorn Love Life Today

There may be heartbreaks and separation, but hopefully, things will be fine soon. Express yourself to solve the issues. A new romantic relationship can enter after the storm has passed.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

