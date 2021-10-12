Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 12: Watch out for your tongue!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are brimming with new ideas and are open to taking new suggestions. Your stubbornness can lead to some disputes, which is why you need to have a broad mind. Do not give up on your ideas and come out stronger. In the case of relationships, you can tackle problems quite well. Communication is one of your strongest attributes. Utilise it on your professional and family front. People will look up to you during a crisis. You will shine in your career and garner a lot of praise. Celebrations, marriage proposals, family gatherings are predicted. There can be some short trips that will take you away from the ongoing stress. You may find a perfect travel buddy in a colleague.

Aquarius Finance Today

Do not spend money buying property, jewellery, and other valuable assets because huge losses are forecasted. You may run into serious debts if you do not

control your spendthrift attitude. There could be a sudden increase in your expenditures as you are likely to be thrifty in different dealings.

Aquarius Family Today

There can be differences of opinions between you and your children, but keep a check on your anger. Handle such situations patiently to restore peace. Do not hurt elders with your razor-sharp words.

Aquarius Career Today

Everything is likely to go fabulous on the professional front for you. Your work and dedication will be appreciated and you can taste the fruit of success. If any opportunity knocks on your door, do not let it slip away.

Aquarius Health Today

A good diet and a regular exercise routine will start to show their positive effects on your overall health today. Meditation techniques will add to your mental peace.

Aquarius Love Life Today

A day full of excitement is approaching you. You may get involved with someone whom you have known since childhood. The romance may start as a secret but will soon come to everyone's notice.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026