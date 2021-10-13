Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Profits in a new venture will make you financially secure. Charity, through your savings, will give you immense satisfaction. A house-warming party is on the cards for some. By taking up meditation and thinking positive thoughts, you can overcome a sense of hopelessness that overwhelms you at times. When it comes to fitness, you can give anyone a run for their money, but only if you put your mind to it.

Love Focus: Being in a healthy relationship takes commitment and devotion towards your lover. Do not take them for granted.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

It is best to weigh your options while choosing your projects, before agreeing to be a part of them. You may be goal-oriented but if you suffer from moments of self-doubt, things can become difficult for you on the academic front. Introducing fun games in the family will not only strengthen bonds but also improve communication among the family members. The pandemic may have curbed your wanderlust, but you certainly would not mind going on short vacations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Balance your lover's needs and work requirements well.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your business may be back on the track after the pandemic, but you still have a lot of catching up to do, so don't delay. Improving your school grades should be on the top of your mind. Family youngsters planning to move out on their own should consider themselves ready if they can cook their own food, clean their own space and shop for their own groceries. Yoga is a great way to keep yourself physically agile and mentally alert.

Love Focus: You walk a fine line in disclosing your previous romantic involvements.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

If you are suffering from work from home burnout, immerse yourself in activities that calm your mind. Today, elderlies are likely to have a blast with friends and reminisce about the good old days. A report you are thinking of falsifying can become a noose around your neck, so don't indulge in such practices. You can get tempted to take a short project in writing a paper, but beware of plagiarism; it can affect your career. You may start morning or evening walks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Expect a special treat from your lover today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will manage to maintain financial stability by judicious investments. Sportspersons will do well to stay away from social media, as it can put them under undue pressure to perform well. You will manage to turn an adverse situation in business to your advantage. Don't go against your sleep cycle, instead, try to maintain a regular sleep pattern.

Love Focus: If your lover is acting differently, it may be because of you being busy all the time. Sit them down and talk to them heart to heart.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Achievers may aim to give back to the industry that has nurtured them. A scholarship is in the works for those wanting to study abroad. Although it is okay to be the way you are, do work on your emotional agility by strengthening your bonds with family and seeking help in social networks. Those suffering from a feeling of helplessness can ease their minds by sharing problems with confidants. A trip is in the offing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Ask your partner about their needs in detail as guesswork sometimes falls flat against expectations.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A fantastic day is foreseen for people under this sign. You may find yourself much in demand at work today and may even be entrusted with a prestigious project. Setting practical goals on the academic front is important, as it will help you in achieving them. A visit of a dear one is likely to infuse excitement and chase away the boredom. It will be fun travelling with buddies to a sightseeing locale.

Love Focus: A little persuasion is all that is required to make your partner see your point of view.

Lucky Number: 9

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will need to exude the same passion for improving weak subjects, as you display for your strong ones. Avoid letting your personal life go public on social media. You need to remain safe while playing the stock market. Those trying to lose weight need to be more resolute, so as not to succumb to junk foods.

Love Focus: Before you dive headfirst into a relationship, it is important to know each other first.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Don't be harsh to a family youngster, instead make him/ her understand your point of view. It is always better to engage a competent lawyer for mutation of property to avoid any problems creeping up at a later stage. Someone who has hired you will be more than satisfied with your output, so expect to continue in his/ her service for a long time. Be strict with your food choices and do regular workouts to achieve total fitness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Partner's insistence on improvement will make you change for the better.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Meeting all company targets may get you a step closer to being declared the marketing executive of the month. You will need to manage the dual pressure of both schoolwork and preparation for competitive exams. Check before you buy a secondhand car, the problem may lie under the hood. A short vacation can do wonders for your mental health, so go to someplace exotic and enjoy the tranquillity. Those living in rented accommodation need to be regular in paying rent.

Love Focus: Love is sitting together for long hours in silence!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A transfer to another city is in the offing for some. Sometimes you get into a rut and lose perspective of what you want to achieve in life academically, so make efforts to get out of it. A family youngster is likely to secure a job and make you proud. Looking for a PR for a different country may appear to be a challenge at this point. Road users need to drive carefully in fast-moving traffic. You will do well to invest in some tax-saving schemes.

Love Focus: A nice evening out with your lover is foreseen today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Something you have started on your own is likely to turn into big business. You will need to select what is important and what is not in academics so that you can lay priorities in your study schedule. Family elders can set out for a religious destination on pilgrimage. Good health will keep you in high spirits. With crowded public transport, commuting can become a problem and make you think on the lines of owning a vehicle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Perfect understanding with your partner will help erase conflicts from your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow mores stories on Facebook & Twitter