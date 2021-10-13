Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 13: Be mindful!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, luck is in on your side and your planets have aligned in such a way that you will meet with success at every step. You will achieve your set targets and think outside the box, which will give you an edge over your competitors. Now is the perfect time to do some soul-searching to excel in life. Your biggest reward will come in the form of mental toughness. You will be confident in everything you do and your optimism will take you places. A long-pending journey to someplace relaxing and comforting can be undertaken now as the time is favourable.

Libra Finance Today

You should be mindful of your investments as poor decisions could impact your savings negatively. You are likely to tap into your reserves in times of need. You will receive money loaned to a friend.

Libra Family Today

Today, news of the arrival of a baby in the family can lift everyone's spirits. You will experience harmony in interpersonal relationships. Your children are likely to make you proud of their achievements.

Libra Career Today

Your impressive track record at work and your ability to take up new assignments and finish them before time is likely to earn you a handsome salary hike. Your hard work will be recognized and valued on your professional front.

Libra Health Today

In the company of health-conscious friends, you are likely to join a gym and exercise regularly to stay fit. A trip to an aromatherapy session once in a while, will not only calm you down but will also affect your overall wellbeing.

Libra Love Life Today

You will have to communicate your feelings to your romantic partner to let them know what and how you feel. Tensions are likely to brew in your love life, which you both will have to resolve maturely with patience and understanding.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cyan

