Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 13: Success is on the cards!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will stay focused on your life and its goals and will stop at nothing till you achieve them. Success is foreseen, no matter what you do today. You will pursue your plans fearlessly and continue moving ahead with your winning energy and confidence. You will put your relationships above everything else and will rise to any occasion to help your friends in times of need. Expect to see some fine rewards for your good karma! Your stars will grant you permission to make your dreams come true. Do not sit and harp upon the past. Students appearing for competitive exams will come out with flying colours.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Today, you are likely to be flooded with lucrative financial deals, but choose from them after due consideration, as losses are foreseen. Towards the end of the day, your monetary position is likely to improve.

Sagittarius Family Today

A tense family atmosphere is likely to create more troubles for you on the domestic front. Misunderstandings will keep everyone worked up. Avoid getting into frequent arguments to restore normalcy at home.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your bosses will invite you to take up additional professional ventures, which will help you unleash your true potentials and hidden talents. Your successful handling of tasks will bring you to the limelight at work, thus earning your bosses' favour.

Sagittarius Health Today

There will be a marked change in your healthy habits and you will put in extra efforts to maintain them. You will enjoy mental peace. Those suffering from a chronic ailment and who had given up will now show signs of positive recovery.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

For singles, a whirlwind romance with someone interesting is on the cards. Those in love will be pleased with the way their romantic relationship is shaping up. Expect some good news from your beloved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

