All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 16, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

It is in your interest not to let the crack widen in a relationship; do everything you can to reverse the situation. On the financial front, your charitable nature may be taken advantage of, so don’t be too trusting. Better opportunities may come your way on the academic front. Giving up health products and switching to a normal balanced diet will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Lover seems more than eager to please you, so enjoy all the attention on the romantic front!

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Someone is likely to put in a good word for you on the academic front. Your financial situation is set to improve. Health needs care, so avoid excesses. It is better to go with the flow, then to stem the tide; this way you will remain tension-free. You may be kept busy at work today and may even have to proceed on an official trip out of town.

Love Focus: Your romantic life gets a boost with an exciting development.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. At work, you may have to toe the line of a senior, so don’t get sensitive about it. You will do well to follow partner’s fitness routine for the sake of your own health. Home may become a happening place soon, as you go all out to organise something big. Seeing new places, meeting new people is in store for some.

Love Focus: A great day is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Good eating habits will keep you safe from lifestyle diseases. A fine day is foreseen for those trying to make some money on the side. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. You will need to remain in touch with all on the social front. Marketing persons may find themselves lagging behind in reaching the given target. A difficult task can come your way, but you will be able to complete it to the satisfaction of all.

Love Focus: This is a good day for romance and togetherness.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Your unconditional help to someone is likely to prove a big help, so keep up the good work. Remain committed to whatever you have promised in letter and spirit. Stars foretell stability on the financial front. On the academic front, someone close will provide you good guidance. Postpone an important decision at work and discuss it out with higher ups first.

Love Focus: Chance meeting a member of the opposite gender shows all signs of blossoming into romance!

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

You may get stretched a bit in looking after someone close, but for a change you will not mind it! Playing your cards well at work is certain to brighten your career prospects. Those feeling under the weather for the past few days will show signs of improvement. Things are likely to turn out favourable on the academic front.

Love Focus: A bright day is predicted for those in love and they will be able to make the most of it.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

An anticipated visit of someone close may get you all excited. You can expect an exciting challenge at work, so take it up in right earnest. Initiative is sorely needed by business persons to make a venture profitable. Help of a friend or associate will enable you to complete a personal work today. You may have to skip a function, due to a previous commitment.

Love Focus: Your romantic nature asserts itself today to make the day memorable!

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Be fair to those who remain in your support, as not doing so may alienate them. You are likely to make your mark on the professional front. A family member studying out of town or abroad may need your support and advice. Those organising a function or an event can expect a pat on the back. Those wanting to reduce weight can taste success.

Love Focus: A great time is assured for those in love as you manage to realise your romantic aspirations.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-March 21)

You only need to bide your time for something you eagerly await to turn favourable. Good preparation will make all the difference in a tough competition on the academic front. You remain in an upbeat mood at work today and set a positive example for others. Problem about finances will get resolved. Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and shows all signs of making the day fun.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will get your chance to showcase your talents today. Remain on the forefront at work and see an important task to completion, if you want to get noticed by those who matter. Dipping profits may require some hard thinking on the part of traders. A promise kept is likely to endear you to someone close. Those lagging behind on the academic front will need to double their efforts.

Love Focus: You will find your relationship going from strength to strength.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Grey

AQUARIUS (March 22-February 19)

Health issues need to be taken seriously, so don’t dilly-dally on this point. Paying off your creditors will become easy with money flowing in from a previous investment. Some domestic issues causing turbulence at home will get resolved. You may become part of a leisure trip and enjoy your heart out. Full focus is needed on the academic front.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

At work, you remain in control and see something important to completion. Those in uniformed services may be in line for some honour or recognition. A financial issue may keep you mentally ill at ease. Help on the domestic front will materialise, when you really need it. You can become popular in your social circle. Spending time and sharing your thoughts with someone close is indicated today.

Love Focus: You manage to catch the eye of the one you love.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON