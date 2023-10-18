All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 18, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Your performance at work is likely to impress higher ups and give your career a boost. Getting done something on priority may get you totally involved, but your efforts will succeed. Those going through a lean patch on the monetary front will manage to make up. Timely submission of an important document is important. A family friend can give good advice.

You feel young and energetic today.

Love Focus: A nice time is likely for those planning an outing with lover.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Today, words of praise from someone you admire will make you feel good from inside. Family life will prove immensely satisfying, as great bonhomie amongst family members prevails. Savings make you financially stronger. Don’t be too hasty in your conclusions regarding someone’s motives. You will only succeed if you get totally involved on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may need to reschedule your meeting with lover.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

All issues pertaining to money will need to be sorted out to the satisfaction of all concerned. An out of town business development tour may not prove worth the effort. Arrival of a guest may affect your set daily routine. Take cue from someone to remain on the right track on the academic front. Those ailing may take some more time to make full recovery.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to make the first move.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Non-cooperation of a colleague may affect your performance on the academic front, so maintain good relations. This is not the day to undertake a journey as problems are indicated. Don't conceal a mistake at work. There is no need to bend over backwards to appease someone who is deliberately keeping distance. Today, don’t tackle anything complicated, if you are not in the right frame of mind.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (July 23-August 23)

You stand a better chance of getting support, if you open all lines of communications. Environment at home will help soothe your nerves. Those seeking higher studies will be able to raise a loan without much difficulty. Increased workload on the professional front may require extra hours, so be prepared for it. Take outside help on the academic front, if you want to fare well.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

You will need to think out better avenues for earning, if you expect to live comfortably. Today, you may find the office bustling with activity to receive someone special. Your performance on the academic front may get you a pat on the back. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. You manage to remain in shape by eating wisely. Some of you may plan to buy a house or a car soon.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to strengthen as you nurture your relationship.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

A chance to meet someone influential may soon materialise. Important decisions taken at work may begin to show positive results. Home front will become a fun place today as friends or relations arrive. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Excelling on the academic front is foretold. Religious minded may set out on a pilgrimage with like-minded people. Avoid lifestyle diseases by eating right.

Love Focus: Today is the day when you must find time to spend with lover.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Your demands may make things difficult for someone, who is not used to your style of working. Good earning is assured. On the academic front, you will manage to remain on the top of the pack. Family tensions will soon get replaced by peace and tranquility at home. Some of you may start a walking or jogging regimen to stay fit. You are always on your feet to help out others.

Love Focus: Someone may try to steal the affections of the one you love, so be wary.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-March 21)

An opportunity not seized in time shows all signs of slipping out of your hands. Good dietary habits will prevent you from getting out of shape. Taking the help of a financial advisor is better, than taking advice of family and friends. Those in the services will soon have something to rejoice. Regular workouts will help in keeping fit. Travelling to meet some old friends will prove exciting, but can tire you out.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to enjoy togetherness.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Something nearing completion is set to make you joyous. It is in your interest to learn more skills, if you expect to increase your employability. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some youngsters. You will manage to complete and submit an assignment within the deadline on the academic front. Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to achieve a good understanding with each other.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22 to Feb 19)

It seems difficult to curb someone’s wrong habits, so take your call – either go with it or call it quits. Expenses in a personal project may mount and get you into a tight situation. A short trip may prove a good option to unburden your mind. Efforts on the fitness front will give rich dividends. Support of family will assume importance for those planning to settle someplace else.

Love Focus: Concern of lover is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES

(February 20-March 20)

You will need to find avenues to better your career prospects. Don’t indulge in petty gossip at work, as this may place you in a bad light. You will manage to remain trim and slim by adhering to your exercise regimen. You need to give shape to your ideas to make them workable. Those planning a vacation may face difficulty in finding good hotels. Spouse may line up something special for you today.

Love Focus: It can take an effort for some to bring romance back into their lives!

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

