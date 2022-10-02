Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 2, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Don’t ignore health under any pretext. Disturb your bank balance by drawing money only if you have to. This is a great day for those looking for a suitable job. A lot of loose ends may require tying up on the home front. Those travelling can face delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Don’t invest in property today.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may choose a healthy option to remain fit. Good earning opportunities can come your way. Networking may help some in getting approvals in record time. A youngster may need disciplining, but avoid extra harshness. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Tapping your potential will assume importance to start a suitable career.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye. Professionals may find the day a bit more hectic than usual. Family will appear most responsive to your needs. A compatible match may be found for the eligible. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what your aims.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Regular walks and Jogging may be taken up by some. Conserving money can become your prime concern. You will have to keep your wits about to tackle someone at work. Someone’s support on the academic front will prove indispensable. Things may not go right for you in a long Journey. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight may get the pulse racing!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

You will manage to dovetail your routine with a workout regimen and benefit. Job seekers are likely to land well paying jobs. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. A child may make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock, but do give it some more time.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream & Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. A rethink on investment becomes necessary for some. Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors. Strain on the family budget cannot be ruled out. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. A step up the career ladder is very much indicated for some.

Love Focus: You may find lover at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 6 & 15

Lucky Colour: Cream & Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A new diet regime may not do you good. Paying off creditors can appear difficult, but you will manage somehow. Someone close at work will take most of the workload off your shoulders. Your habits can irritate spouse and may even lead to a showdown. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. Academic excellence is foretold for those pursuing higher studies.

Love Focus: Serious differences threaten to crop up in a romantic relationship

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A home remedy will come in handy for an ailment nagging some for long. You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. It may become difficult to find time for family today. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. Help on the academic front will be required soon.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. Your focus and energy may be found lacking in a task assigned to you. A family dispute may arise and show you in bad light. Students are likely to shine on the academic front. You will need to be more sensitive to the needs of someone close.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A lifestyle disease may need to be restricted by strict self-discipline. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Your professional output may be lower than usual today. It is important to handle a situation arising on the domestic front. You may become envious regarding someone’s new possession. Organising something on the home front is possible.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Unnecessarily worrying about health is not advised. Be careful to whom you lend money to as it may not be returned. Work undertaken on the professional front may prove monotonous. Domestic tensions will be overcome by letting go of past grudges. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Those studying abroad will find the going smooth.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend some time with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good health may become a losing battle for some. All is not lost on the financial front, if you are quick enough. Someone may rubbish your ideas, if you don’t present them well. Praise of a family member by someone will make you proud. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Success is foretold for students appearing in interviews.

Love Focus: Be completely honest in your present relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream & White

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

