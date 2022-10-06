Aries Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: Astro tips to maintain your health

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Aries, today may be a usual day and there may not be any exceptional increase in your finances. You may hear some wonderful news from your elder brother. You may go out and spend some time with family and friends. You may be required to take care of your parents. You may respect the advice of experienced elders at home. You may work with complete dedication towards your goal. Your subordinates at office may help you in upcoming project. You may need to focus on your diet. It may be important for you to understand what you need to eat and what you are required to avoid. You may have to work on your temperament as your partner may not be ready to accept the way you are.

Aries Finance Today Aries, today you may be satisfied with your finances. You may try to make the most of this day and explore new investments. However, you may not take any risks and may stay calm with what you currently have. You may not show any haste in financial matters.

Aries Family Today Today you may feel that all family members are of help to you. Even your close friends may support you in whatever you do. People may respect you even more. You may feel comfortable in relationships.

Aries Career Today Today may be an exceptional day for you on the career front. You may not have any distractions and may focus on your work completely. You may not show any hurry in professional matters and this may be useful to you.

Aries Health Today Your health may not stay normal. You may have to face some lifestyle issues like back ache and high blood pressure. You may need to check with an expert. You may stay clear while discussing your problems and this may bring quick relief.

Aries Love Life Today Aries, you may not have positivity around you. Silly mistakes may make you feel like a fool and may spoil your relation. You may be a victim of mood swings and your patience may get tested many times.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

