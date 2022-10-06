Libra Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: You may excel in everything you do

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Libra, you may make good profits today and may plan to invest this extra money for the future of your children. Good financial situation may keep you happy and satisfied. Your health may also stay normal. You may plan to explore new outdoor activities. Your body fitness may give you the confidence to participate in a marathon. However, things may not be so smooth at home. There may be some domestic issues between you and your younger sibling. You may wish to help one of your close relatives but things may turn awkward. Your gesture may not be taken in the right sense. Because of all this, you may not be able to focus on your professional tasks. You may not complete an important task efficiently.

Libra Finance Today Libra, you may take only calculated monetary risks today. You may avoid delay in work. You may be extra careful in making transactions. You may not look at any new investments. You may plan to buy some latest vehicle for your family.

Libra Family Today You may not have a peaceful day at home. You may not be ready to listen to the advice of your friends and relatives and this may create trouble for you at home. You may not spend time with your parents and this may lead to a strain on relationships.

Libra Career Today Things may be average at work and you may need to work patiently completing various tasks. There is a chance that you may get into some trouble regarding the deadline of your project, so be alert Libra, plan and act accordingly.

Libra Health Today Your health may be fine and there may be no major issues. To avoid any complications, you may continue with your regular medicines. It is a high time to start improving your food habits.

Libra Love Life Today You may feel happy with your partner. There may be complete coordination between you and your beloved. Your partner’s support may give you the courage to take more risks in life. Your spouse may plan a surprise dinner for you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

