Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 2, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

The condition of those not feeling well for some time is likely to improve. Financially, you do not face any problems. Your attempts to convince a family elder about something personal will succeed. Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. You are likely to derive great satisfaction in doing someone a favour. Your efforts to get established on the social front will succeed.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

A friend or relation is likely to help you out financially. You will likely get in the mood for organising a party at home. Measures instituted to improve your health are likely to pay rich dividends. Someone is waiting for your word or an indication to start something, so take the cue. A good break is on the cards for doctors and business administrators. You are likely to realise soon that self- help is the best help!

Love Focus: You will muster the courage to express you love for someone you adore.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Joining a gym to achieve a perfect figure cannot be ruled out for some. Increased earnings will enable you to add to your quality of life. Shopkeepers and retailers are likely to post good profits. Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook. Young couples may plan an outing just to take a break from the routine. Someone may seek a favour from you, so handle the matter with tact.

Love Focus: A chance for romance is in the offing, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Positive steps to conserve money may get encouraging results. Chances for eligible going in for an arranged marriage cannot be ruled out. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city. Property owners may think along the lines of construction. A celebration will keep you happily occupied today.

Love Focus: You are likely to leave no stone unturned to resurrect your love life.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Blue

Those suffering from lifestyle diseases are likely to remain fit. A rise in earnings is indicated, as you build up your finances. Friends and relations are likely to make your place exciting. A long drive with someone close proves refreshing. Shifting residence is indicated for some. A chance to learn something new may present itself on the social front. You may become overly sensitive to the opinion of others and spoil your day.

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation may develop, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

A change of routine may prove beneficial to your health and well-being. The financial situation is likely to improve for some. You will do your level best to make things pleasant at home. Friends travelling with you will make the journey exciting. A house renovation can get underway. Don’t ignore someone’s advice, as it is for your good. You may have to finish something quickly, as time is running out.

Love Focus: The lover will not likely be disappointed by your romantic fervor!

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

An ailment affecting you is set to disappear. Financially, you will be much better poised than before. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh. Sports will have a special attraction for you today. Planning something big on the social front may be on your mind. It may become difficult for you to pull a bluff in front of those who know your game. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, but may require attention.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. You are likely to better your current financial situation. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. Those desirous of exploring new locales will get a package tour that fits their pocket. Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. Socially, you will be able to impress one and all.

Love Focus: Love and romance may keep those in love occupied!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Some measures instituted on the health front will lead you towards total fitness. Monetary problems become a thing of the past. Some of you may be busy doing up your place to usher in the festive spirit. There is a likelihood of travelling to a distant place to meet someone close. Extending monetary help to the needy will be much appreciated. You may be catapulted into a position of prominence on the social front.

Love Focus: Much pleasure is in store for those newly in love.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You may be catapulted into a position of prominence on the social front. Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. Your innovativeness will be well-regarded in your circle. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you. You will make your trip fun by persuading your best friend to accompany you. There is a good chance of acquiring a vehicle or a major household item.

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the

romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition. Some of you are on the verge of becoming financially independent. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. A holiday trip promises good fun and an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. You are likely to occupy a pride of place in a social function.

Love Focus: Expect something positive happening on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities. Financially, you will be able to work towards enhancing your earnings. A family elder may not be as supportive as you had believed. A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. A good deed done to someone on the social front may be returned. Encouragement at every step will get you nearer to your objective.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to spare time for a meeting.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Golden