Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 20, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. A happy financial situation promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. Good profits accrue for those who are freelancing or doing part-time job. You will be able to pacify a family elder, who is upset on someone. An out of town vacation will prove most rejuvenating. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. You are likely to fare well on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Your self-discipline on the diet front is likely to keep you fit and healthy. Good earning opportunities are likely to come your way soon. You succeed in making good progress in whatever you take up today. Planning something with the family will be more work, than enjoyment. There is a good chance of planning an outing today with someone close. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly.

Love Focus: You will take steps to make your love life exciting.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Feeling loved and wanted can turn out to be the key to your good health. Negotiating a deal can find you at your persuasive best. Your work profile is likely to get you bracketed amongst top achievers. A family reunion is on the cards and you may get invited to a social function. There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those hopelessly in love may find meeting lover on the sly a difficult proposition.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

A training partner will be a big boon for you to come back in shape. Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. You will prove your mettle on the professional front. A family reunion is on the cards and will enable you to meet everyone. Plans to visit someone abroad may be afoot for some. A property deal may prove most profitable. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult.

Love Focus: Romance rocks today as the one you like takes special pains to be with you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Those on the heavier side may get motivated to shed a few kilos. A loan required urgently may soon materialize. A letter of appreciation for a job well done will make you feel immensely proud. You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavours. You may set out on a pilgrimage with someone close. A property decision will be given in your favour.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is likely to prove most enjoyable today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Health concerns worrying you will disappear. Investing during the auspicious days is likely to multiply returns. Increment that you had been awaiting is likely to be received now. You will get full support from spouse in whatever you choose to undertake. Those searching for suitable accommodation may find luck shining on them. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: You are likely to reap the benefits of rekindling your love life today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Health tips will come in handy for those seeking physical fitness. Those trying to boost income may figure out newer ways. A subordinate may turn out to be a big support in an ongoing project. You may get involved in arranging something on the family front. There is much excitement in store for those undertaking a journey. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property.

Love Focus: You will not be found wanting in rekindling your love life

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Just by being regular in your workouts will help keep ailments away. You will manage to emerge unscathed from a financial problem. Taking up a difficult task is likely to impress seniors and add to your prestige. A family elder’s suspicious nature can keep you on tenterhooks. You will manage to achieve your aim through travel. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to get lucky with regard to both money and love today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

Health front remains excellent as you keep your dietary habits in check. Day seems monetarily favourable, so expect substantial profits. Your tact and persuasive powers will help in getting around a moody senior. Something you were hoping on the family front will happen. A trip to your childhood place will prove to be a trip down the memory lane. Those shifting to a new place may face difficulties.

Love Focus: Promises made by lover will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Healthy options will lead to perfect health. It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. You will be able to give your best to a task at hand. Resetting the house may be on the minds of some homemakers. A short journey can be extended, but you won’t face much difficulty. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some. Admission to a prestigious institute may become a reality for some.

Love Focus: You will get a chance to share your feelings with lover.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Purple

Your efforts on the fitness front are likely to bear fruit. A good financial move will prove profitable. This is a favourable day for completing pending jobs on the professional front. A family elder may compel you to do something that you are not in favour of. Religious-minded will derive much mental solace by visiting a religious place. Those thinking of renovation may be forced to shelve the project for sometime.

Love Focus: Lover may plan a surprise for you on the romantic front and get you all excited.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Despite your misgivings, you retain good health. A loan applied for is likely to be sanctioned soon. Support from an unexpected source will be most heartening. A family get together is in the offing and will prove most exciting. A journey proves interesting because of good company. You may not get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front.

Love Focus: Expect romance to remain most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden