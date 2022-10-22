Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 22, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those unwell may neglect to take medicine and prolong their illness. Keeping a close tab on expenditure will help you in avoiding a cash crunch. Someone close at work will take most of the workload off your shoulders. Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: You may find lover at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay. Monetary gains from various sources will keep the coffers brimming. Try what you may, making your mark in a totally different field will be difficult. Spouse or someone close is likely to make the day immensely entertaining. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: Lover may appear indifferent, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Focussed approach is what you require to make your mark on the professional front. Changes at home may not be to your liking, but little you can do about it. A fun outing is on the cards, but be careful of eating wayside food, as it may spoil health. Those facing a cash crunch may end up depleting their savings.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. A financial issue is likely to be go in your favour. Your cool and calculated moves will keep those who matter on the professional front happy. A marriage proposal for the eligible may be under active consideration. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Your gut feeling about a financial issue may get you into hot waters, so don’t be rash. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work. A family outing may need to be given a miss due to prior commitment. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some.

Love Focus: You will be able to sort out the differences with lover and give your relationship a new lease of life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange & Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those feeling out of sorts for some time are likely to make a quick recovery. Those seeking monetary help may meet with partial success. Those slogging on the professional front may crave for a relaxed atmosphere. You may resent playing to someone’s moods on the home front. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Including health food into your diet plan is a sure-shot way to remain trim. Judicious spending will find your bank balance in a healthy state. Your focus and energy may be found lacking in a task assigned to you. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. This is a favourable time on the academic front, when you mange to give your best.

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Keep mental tensions at bay through meditation. Your foresight on the financial front is likely to increase your assets and wealth manifold. Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may appear most unaccommodating and may not even do your bidding, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. Marketing personnel may be given a challenging, but exciting assignment. You may have to get around a grouchy elder, if you want a tension-free life. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: ThIs is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will feel on the top of the world today as far as health is concerned. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. The time to save money and curb wasteful expenditure is here. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: Those craving for romance may need to change their approach for gaining success.

Lucky Number: 6 & 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those feeling depressed are likely to find positivity entering their lives once again. Financial troubles for those in debt are likely to be over soon. Putting in extra hours at work is possible, but you will be able to complete the job. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 1 & 9

Lucky Colour: Orange & Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. Attempts to improve your financial status do not seem easy, but try you must. You are likely to make the professional situation favourable by playing your cards well. Domestic harmony is assured for those wanting uninterrupted togetherness with the family. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front.

Love Focus: Time is ripe for popping the question to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

