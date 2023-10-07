All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 7, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An ancestral inheritance may fetch you supernormal gains. Travel plans to a short distance appear to be on the cards. Try prioritizing health for better productivity. Parent's blessings will definitely act as a shield to safeguard you from challenges, if any. The day is set to begin with good news, so rejoice. A well-planned provisional account for finances will be a step in the right direction. Entrepreneurial association with the government may need to be reworked.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen a loving relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A business trip awaits you. Maintaining a low profile on the social front will be beneficial. Parent's support will prove to be a boon for you. An increment in income is likely to boost your morale. You are likely to experiment with new tricks n techniques to enhance your entrepreneurial skills. A new exercising regimen is likely to work wonders for you. Tensions over a property cannot be ruled out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love front: A new exercising regimen is likely to work wonders for you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Accrued income from past investments are likely to bring more benefits. A calm and composed behavior at the workplace helps build better relationships with peers. Try avoiding a not-so-wanted trip! The day welcomes you in good health, with physical fitness and tremendous energy. Marginal increment in financial success awaits you. More keen observation would be required at your end for your child's progress. This excellent day does turn your wishes into horses and makes you gallop away!

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly as bliss returns on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family front will be extremely supportive towards you. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. The business front appears to be profitable. Good looks and great health are on the cards, for the day! Your prized possession welcomes compliments from people around you. You are likely to derive much pleasure in organising a trip out of town. Those relying on health supplements would need to be a little careful. Some of you are likely to go for an image makeover.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a romantic mood, so don’t let the opportunity go waste!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The performer within you outshines on the professional front. You will easily spend money for your needs and won’t feel hesitant. Unnecessary travel plans need to be avoided. Avoid taking things to your heart on the family front. The property you have been longing for is likely to reach the final stages. Good health allows you to stretch your limits further and try a new exercising routine. Academic front brings you extraordinary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover may compel you for an outing with an offer you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A well-planned budget is going to be a step in right direction to keep the financial front stable. It would be wise to maintain a healthy lifestyle to live a comfortable life. Parents are likely to be a source of motivation for the kids. Socially, you will be much sought after. Recognition from superiors at workplace is in store for you today. Air travel is indicated for some; keep the necessary documents handy.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those new on the job may have to adjust quickly to the office environment. Academic aspirations of those pursuing higher studies are likely to be met. You will keep good health just by adhering to a balanced diet. A plan on the home front may get you all excited. Those driving cannot afford to be careless today. If money was on your mind; you shouldn’t worry about it at all as it is likely to come to you from some unexpected sources. An old property may bring you into big money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A new love brings oodles of happiness in the lives of the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Setting up office or room is likely to keep you busy. Home front requires your attention, so don't neglect it. It is an excellent time for those planning a vacation. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. A celebration may keep you happily involved. A financial issue can give you some anxious moments. Carelessness on the health front would not be a wise idea.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending your extra time with lover!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A business deal that you were after may finally be yours. An urgently required loan is likely to get sanctioned. Family may not approve of your ideas to start something new. Positive results are likely for those who have taken up an exercise regimen. Spending time with your near and dear ones is possible today. Much fun is in store for those setting out on a leisure trip. Keep your chances alive by being more methodical on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfilment in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to improve your financial status. Avoiding excesses and focussing on health may become the key factors in attaining total fitness. Someone that you had trusted at work may belie your trust. Personally, you will find the family front most peaceful, allowing you to do your own thing. An official journey at short notice can stare some in the face today. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. Doing well in academics is a foregone conclusion for some.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the

love of your life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Improved earnings will help bring some luxury items within reach. Excellent prospects in a new business venture are foreseen. A health programme may need your full sincerity to be of any use. Differences with spouse or a family elder should be tactfully taken care of. Travelling may not be on your mind, but don't disappoint others. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon. Academically, you fare well as your efforts succeed.

Love Focus: Those engaged to get married are set to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Expenditures will remain in check, as you go all out to cut corners. A senior’s expectation may require you to devote extra hours at work. An outing with family in the evening is much indicated. Keep yourself prepared for an impromptu business trip. Returns from property is likely to raise your expectations. Your popularity is likely to soar on the social front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A much anticipated outing with lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON