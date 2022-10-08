Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 8, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial front will be in the pink of health. Mood swings will need to be kept in check, before they mar the day. A new venture is likely to face many hiccups. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will help you unwind. Pilgrimage may help in evolving spiritually. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners.

Love Focus: You will be able to kiss and make up with lover not in talking terms with you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those ailing for sometime will show positive signs of recovery. Rising expenditure can alarm some. Day seems favourable for those in health and hospitality sector. There is a chance of your not being invited to a family function. Travelers will experience a smooth journey. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams. Gut feeling and guesswork is likely to work for you today!

Love Focus: Expect wholehearted support from lover today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Someone on the work front is out to get you, so watch your step. An exercise regime may be adopted by some to get back in shape. A financial bungling threatens to draw you to its epicentre. Spouse may take offense to your suggestions of self-improvement. Travel is likely to prove profitable. You success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship needs to be tended with care, so take steps to strengthen it.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Health matters may take priority over other things. Don’t do any important financial transactions today. Those new on the job will have to strive hard to show their worth. Take care of what you say or do, as spouse seems overly sensitive today. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult.

Love Focus: You may have to cater to the moods of lover today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financially, things will start looking brighter soon. Health needs all your attention today. On the work front, it is best not to raise any controversial issues that can rattle others. Domestic front remains peaceful. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is indicated. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is best not to indulge in office romance as it can affect your work adversely.

Lucky Number: 9 & 18

Lucky Colour: Purple & Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Efforts will be required to raise funds for something important. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Some of you may get fed up in your present occupation and pine for change. A piece of good news is likely to bring cheer to the domestic front. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. Problems are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road.

Love Focus: The one you secretly admire may give you the opportunity you seek!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your eye for detail may become your prized possession at work. A healthy diet will keep you fit. You may not be too pleased with your current financial situation. Good mood of spouse is likely to make the home environment joyful. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Travelling to a distant locale will be fun.

Love Focus: A lot of convincing will be required to make lover consent to your wishes.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those feeling out of sorts for some time are likely to make a quick recovery. You will be much more careful in your spending, than before. Those in marketing and retail will manage to easily achieve their targets. Those forced to live away can find it difficult to join the family. Owning a new car is likely to add to your prestige. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: This is the perfect day to impress lover by a surprise gift or a party.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink & Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will succeed in making things on the work front move at your pace. Some of you will need to do some quick thinking on the financial front. An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Parents or a family elder may try to curtail your night outs. A property decision may prove unfavourable. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Lovebirds may plan an outing someplace exclusive.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Neglecting seasonal changes may lead to illness, so take adequate precautions. Business persons may need to think out of the box for promoting new products. Homemakers are likely to channelise their energy in accomplishing something big. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come your way. This is a favourable time on the academic front, when you mange to give your best.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Chances of booking a vehicle are on the cards for some. Your tact and persuasiveness may prove a big strength on the professional front. Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. This is the day to remain alert to take the subtle hints of spouse! Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may face a turbulent day and may need to sort out their differences.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple & Indigo

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Purchasing a new vehicle is possible. Those doing something privately will be able to boost their business. Don’t let a minor issue vitiate the domestic atmosphere. A distinct improvement in fitness can be expected. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front. Your social image is likely to get a boost.

Love Focus: Difference with lover may put paid to a well planned romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

