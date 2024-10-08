Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 8, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. You manage to solve most of your workplace problems. Family will be particularly supportive of all your endeavours. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning an outing. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Love Focus: This is the time to infuse some excitement in your love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

A healthy diet will keep you fit. A little tightening of belt is bound to improve your monetary situation. A new business can become a turning point in your search for prosperity. A domestic situation will be sorted out amicably through your initiative. An excursion or an outing with friends y cannot be ruled out. A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding can crop up between you and lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Your efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. Money comes your way and will beef up your financial condition. The work front remains cool, enabling you to complete your tasks undisturbed. Someone’s homecoming may call for a celebration, so get cracking right away! Leave may be refused to those planning a vacation at this juncture. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front.

Love Focus: You are likely to lose a golden opportunity to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. A good source of earning may show signs of drying up. A thorough preparation will be needed for delivering a professional presentation. Those craving for a relaxing domestic environment will have their wish fulfilled! You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Lover may discourage you from broaching a subject that is close to your heart.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Some of you may end up investing in a dubious scheme and lose money. Those studying appearing for interviews will find their old confidence return. An incident on the domestic front can cause must mental disturbance. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Stars appear strong on the romantic front, so turn on your charm!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Remaining hooked to Junk food can play havoc with your health. Those facing a cash crunch may end up depleting their savings. You can drag your feet on an unfinished task on the professional front. Harmony will not come on the domestic front without efforts. A much anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: Lover may seem disinterested in you; find out why.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. A bonus or increment is on the cards, but may face some delays. You will find the going good and professionally satisfying today at work. There is a chance of your not being invited to a family function. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: Young couples must cater to each other’s mood to avoid marital turbulence.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Problems on the health front are foreseen. Some of you may need to cut corners for repaying a loan. A trying time is foreseen for those connected with the media. Domestic tensions will be overcome by letting go of past grudges. A long drive may allow you to think things out. Stars on the property front appear the brightest. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Remaining fit by daily workouts is set to make you a reservoir of energy. Hurdles are foreseen for those trying to recover a loaned amount. A helpful junior will take some burden off your shoulders. It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

A distinct improvement in fitness can be expected. The time is ripe to add to your financial assets. Promotion can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. Getting ticked off by a parent or family elder may upset you. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future. Loose ends on the academic front will be tied up, as you gear up to give your best.

Love Focus: You may find lover at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: White

Keep mental tensions at bay through meditation. Repaying a loan may pose some difficulties, so start cutting corners. Your power to convince can swing a deal in your favour. You may have to get around a grouchy elder, if you want a tension-free life. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some.

Love Focus: Love grows, as you feel drawn closer to your partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Health may cause concern, but will be nothing serious. Money needs to be conserved, as a cash crunch appears imminent. Those involved in buying and selling are likely to hit upon a good bargain. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. You will be able to assert your ownership on a disputed property.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may not be looking at the right places!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026