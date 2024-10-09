Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 9, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20) Encouraging results are likely in a health initiative taken up by you. Good investments may find your money growing. Professionally, you will manage to impress those who matter and brighten your career prospects. An out of town trip with someone close is indicated today and will be most enjoyable. Something special may be done on the home front. Shifting to a bigger house is indicated for some. Much fun is waiting to happen on the social front, so go for it. According to astrology sun signs have a deep impact on the personality traits of the people born under the specific planetary positions. Here's a round-up of how your zodiac signs define the best traits in your personality

Love Focus: Love life is likely to look up, as relationship grows stronger.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

A business deal shows all signs of coming within your grasp. You will need to move fast to take advantage of a fleeting opportunity. Take up regular workouts to improve your fitness. Financial condition remains satisfactory. Someone's achievement on the family front will make you proud. Travelling with someone close is foreseen today. You are likely to own property soon. Someone may be all praise for you on the social front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it today!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Adhering to your daily routine will keep you active and benefit health. Remain in total control on the professional front. Your ideas and suggestions will be appreciated by those who matter. Although you earn well, you will spare no efforts to enhance your earnings further. Family will be supportive and prove a great help in whatever you are involved in. You may be asked to accompany someone on a leisure trip. Good bargain price on property that you are interested in can be expected. Your well wishers are likely to add to your prestige and reputation on the social front.

Love Focus: Remaining sensitive towards lover will make romantic life most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Big money can come to you from a previous investment. Your contribution to the home front is likely to be commended by all. Support from someone knowledgeable will be forthcoming on the academic front. Remain extra careful of your health. The social scene will be to your liking today. Someone on the professional front is likely to realize your potential. A pilgrimage is possible and is likely to prove most fulfilling.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may find Cupid smiling on them!

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Red

A family gathering is in the offing and promises much excitement. Remaining regular in your walks and jogs promises good health. An outstanding amount may be released soon. Professionals will be able to raise their fees without loss of clients. A fun trip with friends and siblings is envisaged for some. Efforts on the academic front are likely to bring in much appreciation. Winning a competition is possible.

Love Focus: Chance to spend quality time with lover is possible today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

A competitive environment on the academic front may need to be tackled with determination. On the professional front, there is someone who is out to take undue advantage of your position, so be careful. Self-discipline will help you in remaining fit and energetic. Your desire to buy something expensive will be met, as you have the money. You can become the centre of attraction in a family gathering. Someone who is keen to travel with you may rope you in for a trip.

Love Focus: You are likely to be at your impressive best in a chance to romance!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

An opportunity to impress those who matter on the professional front can materialise today. A property may come into your name. Keeping health-conscious people around you will prove a good idea, as it will automatically help you maintain perfect health. You will have enough to spend and save too. Marriage of someone close in the family is likely to get fixed. If you are seeking fun, a trip is likely to materialise soon.

Love Focus: Love and romance are likely to prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

The arrival of a family member will be as unexpected, as it will be delightful. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring property. Good performance at work is likely to get lauded. Money will come to you from various sources to strengthen the financial front. A health advice from someone close will help you in coming back in shape. Participating in a prestigious event on the social front is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Love life promises to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Regular workout routine is likely to get blended with your lifestyle and keep you in great shape. At work, taking up additional responsibilities is likely to build a positive image. Initiating something to increase your earning is possible. You may be tasked to organise something on the family front. Those planning a vacation are in for a thrilling time. Setting up a new house is likely to prove most exciting. A celebration may keep you happily involved.

Love Focus: A better understanding with partner will help in strengthening the loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Making your mark on the academic front may take some doing, but you will manage it and how! An event coming up on the family front promises to keep you happily engaged. Maintaining an active life will do your health a whale of a good. It is an excellent time for those planning a vacation. Focus on whatever is being pointed out to you for self-improvement. Today, you will do well to complete everything that is pending.

Love Focus: A happy romantic life is indicated, as you find partner most understanding and trusting.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

Chances of getting under the spotlight on the academic front cannot be ruled out. This is the time to consolidate your gains on the financial front. Health may need care. Positive thinking will keep you in a happy demeanour. It is best not to remain dependent on others for emotional support. You have the potential to maintain an edge over others at work, so give it your all.

Love Focus: Love life promises immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

An impending expenditure may seem way beyond your pocket, but you may still go in for it. Much appreciation is in store for you on the social front for something that you have achieved. Good health will motivate you to keep up your workout regimen. The day may find you holding too many fronts at work, but you will be able to maintain your efficiency. You will do what needs to be done on the family front. Keep options for travel open, as some changes are visualised. Take the initiative on the property front.

Love Focus: Love life looks up, so expect to have a cosy twosome soon.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026