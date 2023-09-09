All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 09, 2023(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will find a great opportunity coming your way on the professional front. Going places and visiting your own is on the cards for some. A bonus or an increment is in the pipeline and will brighten your day! You may be motivated to come back in shape and take some sport or a physical activity. Don’t let anyone overshadow you. Good news is in the offing that can make homemakers happy.

Love Focus: Some of you can get serious about a romantic affair and start thinking of the next step.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

There may be a celebration today at home or outside, but on a quieter note. An excellent opportunity to join a prestigious organization is likely to come your way. A friend will help you out of a tight corner and help you get a good professional break. Family elders will be proud of your achievement on the social front. Improving dietary habits will have positive fallout on health.

Love Focus: Those in love will find lover welcoming your ideas.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Some more effort is needed to cover the gap on the academic front. You may find yourself a bit sensitive today. A pleasant surprise can be sprung by spouse or someone close. Chances of receiving an outstanding payment look bright. Don’t keep your subordinates in the dark about a proposed project as they will require preparation time. You may get hard pressed for time for completing some pending work.

Love Focus: You may find a member of the opposite camp attractive enough to take the first step!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You will need to keep a tab on someone not being able to keep pace on the academic front. Good avenues of making money open up for you. Some good news on the professional front is likely to brighten your day. A fun time with family is foreseen and promises to enhance togetherness. Someone’s suggestions on attaining total fitness are likely to work wonders for you. Someone may try to make you envious on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone’s closeness with you may lead to budding romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will find your initiatives at work bringing positive results. The more you travel, better will be your prospects on the business front. You will be able to find tenants for a recently acquired property. Family appears responsive and eager to cater to your needs. Changes on the professional front will need getting used to. Money from sources other than salary will materialize and make your financial front strong. A positive influence on health by changed lifestyle and self-discipline will be quite apparent.

Love Focus: You get to enjoy a stable love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You may decide on something on the career front. There is a good chance of making plans for a vacation. A major item is likely to be added to the household. You may have to watch your step on the professional front as someone maybe gunning for you. Financially, you will find your situation quite stable. It is important for you to cater to the season, if you don’t want to get laid up in bed.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are likely to find the day favorable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Avoid distractions, only then will you be able to perform well on the academic front. Things will get favorable on the professional front. Your good impression about someone on the family front threatens to receive a jolt. Don’t take things on face value on the financial front, especially while investing. Someone’s advice may make you fitness conscious.

Love Focus: Today, you will get the chance that you had been eagerly waiting for.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

There are times when you wish you were someplace else. A family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous routine. Professional life may become a bit more hectic, but will not trouble you much. Those seeking financial stability can expect something positive on the property front. You may not be too keen to join your friends for an outing, but they will prevail upon you. You will find yourself much more active on the social front and will make efforts to remain in touch with all.

Love Focus: Those in love will find time to be with lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Someone may take offense to your remarks today and try to get even, so be careful. A property deal will need to be considered in detail, as chances of getting hoodwinked look bright. Someone who had been away from the family for long may not get the chance to return soon. Circumstances may not allow you to leave anything pending for another day on the work front. You may burn your fingers in betting or speculation.

Love Focus: A strong romantic yearning may make you miss work today!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Making the grade is likely to give a solid boost to your self-esteem. You are likely to make up for all losses incurred in the recent past. Domestic front brightens up with the arrival of a relative from out of town or abroad. House owners may get new tenants. Workouts will keep you fit. You are financially secure, but it is always good to review your spending pattern. Some of you can get heavily involved in an important task on the professional front.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of love blossoming for some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to occupy a pride of place on the professional front. Good earning is indicated and will help you afford the best. Certain developments on the family front will be most exciting. Excelling on the academic front will not be much of a problem. A change of scene is possible, as you are likely to set out on a long journey. Enjoying togetherness with the one you love cannot be ruled out today.

Love Focus: You will find time to spend with lover despite a hectic schedule.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are set to achieve greater heights on the professional front. A promotion discussion is on the cards for some. Success is foretold in any job that you may be tasked with. Home front becomes a happy place as spouse takes special care of you. You may get a chance to own a new vehicle. Take special care of someone who is influential in your social circle. Health will remain excellent.

Love Focus: Those about to get married are likely to spend an enjoyable time with their would-be life partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

