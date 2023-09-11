All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 11, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today you will be successful in completing long-pending projects. Returns from a property given on rent are likely to add to your wealth. Spirituality and meditation prove therapeutic. Your ideas on the home front will be appreciated by all. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. Victory will come with efforts, especially on the academic front.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Good monetary acumen will help in surmounting all the odds on the financial front. You may start something new for getting fit. There will be a ray of hope for those feeling discouraged on the professional front. Favourable progress in a matter on the family front will keep you mentally at ease. Those travelling a long distance are likely to make good time. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some.

Love Focus: Love at first sight cannot be ruled out, so expect romance to blossom!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A mistake committed in a financial transaction is likely to be rectified in time. You are likely to become health conscious. A pat on the back is in store for you on the professional front. Relations may flock to your place and brighten up your day. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. Positive outcome may be expected on the academic front. This is a good time for meeting someone, who can be of immense help to you.

Love Focus: A much-anticipated outing with a lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Opening some more avenues of earning cannot be ruled out on the financial front. You will regain total fitness through your own efforts. Family life remains the most enjoyable. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. Some of you can visit a newly acquired property. You will be in the process of consolidating what you have gained on the academic front.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Constraints regarding money are set to disappear, so rejoice. An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. You may be entrusted with something important and are likely to do a good job of it. A family member is likely to take some burden off your shoulders. A trip with friends will not only be exciting, but refreshing too. There is simply no need to discuss your assets with total strangers.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Prospects on the financial front brighten and make chances brighter to accumulate wealth. You may get talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. Superiors at work are likely to focus only on your positive traits. Someone in the family may volunteer to share your workload. A journey may be undertaken on someone’s invitation. Keep your decision on property pending.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be realised in a party or a get-together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Opportunities to earn good money will knock soon. Those suffering from an ailment will show quick recovery. A prestigious task comes your way on the professional front. Support of the family will help you in accomplishing your dream. A short trip is on the cards with near and dear ones and will be most rejuvenating. Don’t take up any property issue today. Your inspiration will serve some youngsters well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts get lucky by casting their net wider!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may set out to improve the conditions on the financial front. Business persons may find the day profitable. You will be able to devote equal time to family and work. Travel to a holiday destination is indicated. Your advice may be sought in a property matter. You will manage to put in concerted efforts for an exam or competition.

Love Focus: A gift will be the surest way to get lover in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financially, things look excellent for you. A minor ailment is likely to get cured through a home remedy. A promising project will help those in the creative field to earn well. You will find family most supportive of your ideas. A new and exhilarating experience awaits you on a trip that you are contemplating. Refurbishing the house can be on the minds of some. You will need to review your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: A great time is assured for those in love as your romantic aspirations are shared by lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health and finances remain excellent. Remaining a choosy eater may turn out to be a boon for your health. Things may not go your way on the professional front. Remaining surrounded by your near and dear ones will be therapeutic. Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement. A property issue is best left untouched today.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your resolve to think only happy thoughts will have a positive effect on your mental health. A new official venture on the horizon will require you to plan carefully. You can expect spouse or a family elder to provide you full support. Proceeding on a pilgrimage or vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Investment in real estate is likely to get good returns, but not immediately.

Love Focus: Someone can express romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those looking for an easy loan may talk their friend into lending them some money. Health of those ailing is set to improve. Slow and steady wins the race, so don’t remain in haste on the professional front. You are likely to participate in a family event. A pilgrimage will prove immensely satisfying. Renting out property is on the cards. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may succumb to someone’s charms soon!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Pink

