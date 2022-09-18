Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some compromises may be required on the financial front. Businesspersons will be able to go in for expansion. Health wise, you will remain at the peak. Someone in your extended family harbors ill will against you, so remain careful. Travel, but don’t take an unwilling passenger along! Your best efforts on the academic front are likely to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: Sharing your feelings with the one you love will give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your well thought out financial plan promises to keep you financially strong. You will need to change your attitude to succeed on the professional front. Some of you are likely to resume your exercise regimen to come back in shape. Spouse or a family member will provide you the support you require. Good showing on the academic front will help you in choosing your line.

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Gray

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to take steps to increase your earning. Some measures instituted on the health front will lead you towards total fitness. It will be difficult to bear the criticism of a senior on the professional front. The spouse will be supportive and will be with you thick and thin. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful.

Love Focus: You will muster the courage to express you love for someone you adore.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may get financial help to get your dream project on the road. Businesspersons will be able to win more deals. Someone’s advice may come in handy for those fighting the ‘battle of the bulge’! A competition or exam may find you come out with flying colours. A social gathering promises to make you the star of the evening! Family may force you to participate in a family event despite your reluctance.

Love Focus: You are likely to leave no stone unturned to resurrect your love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money loaned may take some more time to be returned. Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit today. You will make the correct decision of hiring someone for work. Conveyance will not be a problem for those visiting another town. You will manage to remain consistent in your academic performance. Your opinions and suggestions will be well taken on the social front.

Love Focus: Your romantic desire is likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Gray

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Positive steps to conserve money may get encouraging results. Someone may need to be tackled diplomatically on the professional front. Good health is ensured by eating right. A family member may be at loggerheads with you over some issue. A short trip proves most enjoyable, especially in the company of your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Lover is not likely to be disappointed by your romantic fervor!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financially, you will be much better poised than before. Others will look up to you for directions in organising something at work. Taking a second opinion will be a step in the right direction. Guests arriving at home are set to brighten the home front. Academicians will be able to proceed satisfactorily in their field of work.

Love Focus: Love and romance may keep those in love totally occupied!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financially, you will be able to work towards enhancing your earnings. Today, there may be too much work on your platter for you to think of anything else. You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition. Someone in the family in a complaining mood will be handled well by you. You are likely to get in the mood for organising a party at home.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those working on a commission basis may find the day most profitable. Some of you are on the verge of becoming financially independent. You will do your level best to make things pleasant at home. Things will move as planned on the academic front and keep you right on course. Your desire to visit someone may make you undertake a journey.

Love Focus: Your moodiness may deter lover from going ahead with the day’s plans.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Things go your way on the professional front. Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. Improper investments are likely to make you lose good money. An advice from a family elder will help you in overcoming a domestic problem. You will make your trip fun by persuading your best friend to accompany you. Maintaining focus on the academic front will help you forge confidently ahead.

Love Focus: Don’t neglect to strengthen your romantic ties with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There is much scope in the career that you have chosen for yourself. Window shopping is all that you can do in order to conserve money. Developments in the domestic sphere are likely to give you immense satisfaction. There is a likelihood of travelling to a distant place for meeting someone close. Someone will be willing to extend all the help required on the academic front.

Love Focus: Much pleasure is in store for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Gray

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Customs and income tax officials reap rich rewards. Changing weather may adversely affect health. A person from abroad or out of town brings good news. Spouse will be more than willing to travel with you. A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest. Someone will be there to rescue you on the academic front. Give with an open hand, if you want the returns to inundate you.

Love Focus: Those secretly in love beware, as there is a likelihood of the affair getting discovered.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

