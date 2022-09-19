Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 19, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money is likely to be lost through guess work on the stock market. Politicians and businessmen can find the day profitable. A strict fitness regime will keep you active. Meeting long lost friends is on the cards for some. You may be longing for a vacation to someplace exotic. Property dealers are likely to make a killing. Performance on the academic front is slated to improve.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, be prepared to get cold-shouldered.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial front remains stable with judicious spending. Learning something new at work may get you all excited. Eat right to come back in shape. An argument at home may keep you off mood. A change of scene through a short vacation or local trip is possible. The day seems favourable for academic pursuits. A property dispute may come out in the open.

Love Focus: Love that had been given up for lost returns to illuminate your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money will not be a problem for you, as great investments beckon. If you get the deal, go ahead with it instead of waiting for a better break. You may soon start a new fitness regime. A family elder may appear hard to please and can upset you. An entertaining trip will help drive away the blues. A great opportunity to own property may come to you. Students are likely to fare well in a test or competition.

Love Focus: A promise kept by lover will gladden your heart.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will manage to raise a loan for your dream project. Actors and stage artists may have money showered on them. Your hard work manages to get you a well toned body. A family youngster can keep you engaged. Those bitten by the travel bug may start planning a vacation now. Property or wealth may be inherited by some. A good day can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love will find it difficult to give time to lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A boost in earning is indicated. Getting choice posting is possible for the uniformed personnel. Take good care of your health. Home may turn into a happening place soon! Avoid crowded places and heavy traffic today. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. Good guidance is likely to put students on the right track.

Love Focus: Mutual appreciation club will be in full swing between you and lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A good return can be expected from a previous investment. A task given to you will be completed most satisfactorily. Care for health becomes important. You can strive for some changes on the domestic front. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile.

Love Focus: There is a possibility of getting cold shouldered by someone you love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Despite mental tensions you remain in perfect physical health. Those vacating office on retirement are likely to feel a bit stagnated. Playing the perfect host to a visiting friend or relative is on the cards. A property may be sold off at a hefty margin. A new beginning on the academic front may be expected. Someone is trying to help you out, because you seem capable.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will be realised, as partner plays along.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will have to pull up your socks to finish an incomplete job. The day proves quite memorable for the newlyweds. Don’t give any information about a property deal to those you don’t know well. Help and assistance will be forthcoming on the academic front. Your role as a peacemaker in a dispute will be welcomed by all. A loan applied for may not be granted for want of necessary paperwork.

Love Focus: An outing may get partner all lovey-dovey.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial front looks okay, but don’t let up on savings. You are likely to have fun at work today. Youngsters may take up a new sport. You may be thinking on the lines of organising a gathering at your place. A chance of going abroad for studies becomes a reality for some. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Your decision to take the initiative on the romantic front hits the bullseye.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Splurging on the right people will help in networking. You are likely to enjoy the right mix of work and pleasure on the professional front. Shake a leg, if you want to stay fit. Your energy and verve proves contagious on the social front. A moderate journey is indicated for those undertaking one today. Your efforts on the academic front will succeed in achieving the goal.

Love Focus: Deliberate a bit more before popping the question to lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You get into a good bargaining position in a deal. Give some thought before acting out someone’s idea at work. You are likely to take up an exercise routine. Planning something special for the family will get them in cheerful mood. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good. Taking a test or an exam lightly may not be in your best interest.

Love Focus: Helping out the one you secretly love will help you win his or her trust.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Young interns may get excellent learning experience. Alternative therapies prove good for getting healthier. A misbehaved child needs to be disciplined. Buying a piece of property is on the cards. You may vie for all round achievement on the academic front. Your ability to act as a mediator will make you much in demand. You will need to do some more investments to save tax.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can expect the Cupid’s arrow to brighten up their lives.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

