Capricorn Horoscope Today, Sep 19, 2022: Maintain emotional balance

CAPRICORN(Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorn, today may be an average day on the economic front. You may feel that your expenses are more as compared to income. You may increase your working speed so that you may work according to your plan. To maintain a healthy balance, you may have to pay attention to both expenses and investments. A close friend may advice you on a work-related matter. You may work religiously without giving any thought to result. Your hard work may not get ignored by your colleagues and seniors. Your family ties may get stronger. You may maintain your emotional balance. You may spend some quality time with your elders. Your partner may not adjust to your busy schedule. There may be a conflict and you may not be able to put your point convincingly.

Capricorn FinanceToday You may need to strike a balance with regards to financial matters. You may show patience in all new financial deals. You may try to avoid making any decisions in haste. All your economic activities may remain average.

Capricorn Family Today You may feel an ease in your personal relations. You may receive some important information from one of your close relatives. There may be a strengthening of mutual trust among all family members. You may spend quality time with loved ones.

Capricorn Career Today You may proceed with ease at work place. You may be polite and sweet to everyone around you, which may be helpful in your growth. You may get to meet your seniors and present them with your way of working.

Capricorn Health Today You may need to focus on your health. You may have to avoid foods that make you feel bloated or may cause indigestion. If you have any allergies Capricorn, today, you may need to be cautious.

Capricorn Love Life Today Today may not be a satisfactory day as you may have a dispute with your loved one. You may not be able to convince him/her on a domestic matter. You may feel disappointed but you must do something about it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

