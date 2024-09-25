Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 25, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

A lifestyle disease will need to be kept in check. Moneywise, you will have enough to pay off a loan. Your sixth sense will prevent you from making a mistake at work. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. A business trip may prove a stroke of good fortune. Possession of a property may come to you. Doing well in academics is much indicated.

Love Focus: You may need to think hard regarding a peculiar situation on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Taking someone close on a leisure trip is foreseen. Shifting accommodation is possible for some. Good financial management will help save money for spending on other major requirements. A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. Some good offers may come your way on the academic front, so choose with care. You are likely to enjoy someone’s company today.

Love Focus: Your close association with someone at work may turn into budding romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Good health will keep you energetic the whole day today. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. Good connections will help you further your interests on the professional front, but don't bank too much on them. Spouse may line up something special for you today. You can volunteer to accompany someone on a trip. This is an excellent time to go in for renovation work of the house that you had been wanting for long. Students will have to put in more efforts to make a mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: Don’t impose yourself upon lover today, instead keep your romantic plans open ended.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blue

Your good performance and hard work will make it easy for you to enter the promotion zone. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. Those not feeling too healthy may have to embark on the road to fitness. Arranging a party or a function at home is most likely for some. A vacation to someplace exotic is on the cards for some. You are likely to take the initiative in getting something constructed or renovated. You will expand your friends'circle by meeting new people.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to strike those bereft of love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Financial worries become a thing of the past as a monetary issue is decided in your favour. Unnecessarily worrying about health will serve no purpose. Nothing much may happen at work today, but you will need to be around. A fun time with family is foreseen and promises to enhance togetherness. A short vacation is on the cards for those on a budget. This is a good day for negotiating a property deal. If you are required to make a choice, go with your heart, rather than with your mind.

Love Focus: Romance is not a priority right now and is best not indulged in for some time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

An exciting time during a trip is envisaged. Those choosing a career must consult those already in the field. You are likely to overspend on things which you don't exactly need. Avoid junk food for the sake of health, as those not heeding may suffer the consequences. Spouse may desire a change on the home front, so help him or her out. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or plot. Participating in a prestigious event on the social front is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Don’t disappoint someone out to express his or her love for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Some of you may be gearing up to enter a new field on the professional front. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. Health drinks may not provide what they promise. Family appears responsive and eager to cater to your needs. A business trip appears a distant possibility for some. A property deal promises to bring in big money. Your well wishers are likely to add to your prestige and reputation on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover’s comments can put you in a thoughtful mood.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Your calculations can go awry on the work front and put you in a spot. You may start an exercise regimen to counter workplace stress. Fun time is foreseen as a family member returns from a trip. Property matters get sorted out. Unforeseen hurdles can affect your progress on the professional front today.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Monetary condition will start showing signs of improvement. A business proposal presented by someone may seem exciting, but needs to be examined thoroughly. Health remains good, as you manage to regulate your diet well. You are likely to plan something with the family today. Don't undertake a journey that has not been properly planned. Taking possession of a new house may become a reality for some. You will get the opportunity to tell your side of the story in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Suspicions of lover will have to be assuaged, if you hope for an enjoyable romantic evening.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Go in for any important financial transactions today. You will manage to overcome temptations to retain good health. You will be able to tackle distractions and interruptions at work. A job on the home front will be possible, as you have the money now. Those travelling out of town need to carry adequate money. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Socially, it will be for your own good, if you remain in touch with others.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone you have recently met cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Career planning may be on the top of your mind. You may enroll in fitness training just to get back in shape. Learn to value money, as splurging seems to be your second nature. Some of you may take the initiative to make the home front aesthetically pleasing. Travel bug is likely to bite you, so start packing your bags! A property issue is likely to be resolve amicably. Your wish for a change is likely to come true.

Love Focus: There seems to be an outside chance of love at first sight happening for some!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

A new opportunity to make money is likely to be seized by some. Health remains good, as you remain regular in workouts. This is a good day that will find you doing well professionally. Family may have high expectations from you, so don't disappoint. Going for an overnight stay in an exotic location with someone near cannot be ruled out. Don't be hasty in a property deal. Good professional guidance will find students making their mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life may not be as good as it used to be and may need some rejuvenation.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red