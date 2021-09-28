Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 28

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A lifestyle disease may take its toll on your body, so start physical exercises along with medication. You will manage to control your expenses to a large extent and focus on saving. Those in the marketing sector may find the day fruitful. Consistently good performance in school can put you in the top bracket. Although you may plan a visit to the market in these pandemic times, surging crowds may deter you.

Love Focus: Something you continue to do may become an irritant for spouse and lead to needless arguments.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

Someone eligible in the family, whom you want to see settled in life, may not be keen on getting married, so give it some more time. You are likely to reinvest the money saved in a venture that did not go off the ground. Boss will be impressed with your work today and praise your efforts. You may cancel your travelling plan, as something unexpected comes up.

Love Focus: Today, you may not see eye to eye with spouse over an issue, but don’t worsen the situation by arguing.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Something you have not completed at work may get you into your superior’s firing line. You will need to curb your argumentative nature, as it may not go down well with your teacher in school. This seems an excellent day for travel, so plan a drive to the countryside. You will need to sort out certain legal issues before buying a property. Attending a marriage or some celebration of someone close is on the cards.

Love Focus: Today seems to be a special day for romance, so enjoy every bit of it!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A fitness fad that you had been following will start giving positive results and get you back into shape. Your worry regarding shrinking finances is set to disappear, as money comes to you from inheritance. It appears to be a good time to take a home loan to buy a property. A tourist destination, you had heard so much about, may fail to impress you. Talking back to parents can get a family youngster grounded. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Lover can tease you into doing his or her bidding.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Being named the employee of the month, or any such recognition, will be a feather in your cap. Thorough preparations may find you acing a competitive exam. Taking an initiative to keep fit is a step in the right direction, as it promises to keep all lifestyle diseases away. Someone not towing your line at home is likely to get you angry, but don’t be harsh. Don’t be too eager to lend money to someone you have befriended recently.

Love Focus: Marital bliss will keep you in a jovial mood today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Professional qualification is not the only criterion for landing a job, looks and how you carry yourself are as important, so if you are lacking in these, work on them. Solve all previous years’ question papers to get a fair idea of the tough competitive exam you are set to appear in. The spacious house of an old family friend can make you a bit envious and prompt you to do one better.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to appreciate every little thing you do for him or her today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will have to make do with whatever you have in hand, so as not to touch your savings. Retailers and shopkeepers may find the day profitable. A surprise test at school can take you by surprise, but you are likely to fare well. Ignoring a family elder’s request will only aggravate matters, so give a patient hearing. Enjoyment is foreseen for those travelling to a new place. Helping a stranger in need will make you feel better.

Love Focus: Infrequent calls from partner does not augur well for a long-distance relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you are likely to reach top fitness level, thanks to regular running and workouts. Demanding loaned money back is likely to bear positive results, as your borrowers may return a substantial amount. It is best not to become a martyr at work for somebody else’s cause, as you may get singled out and left to fight alone. Don’t let needless distractions disturb your study schedule. Adhere to speed limits to avoid mishaps.

Love Focus: Lover may agree to something you were reluctant to ask on previous occasions, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

There is no point in being a saint in this competitive cutthroat world, as you can be forced into the sidelines. Some classmates are simply not helpful, so learn to live with this reality. Impulse buying of something expensive can set you back by a huge amount, so consider well before parting with your money. Buying a new car and heading to a place of worship to get blessings is indicated for some today. Avoid fatty foods to stay healthy.

Love Focus: You will succeed in maintaining a healthy relationship with partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Something that you ate may not agree with your system and make you unwell; consult doctor, if your condition deteriorates. You may get a big break on the business front, as a major client, you had been targeting, comes to you. You are likely to clear a competitive exam and get a call for interview. A celebration you want to organise at home may ultimately turn into a virtual meeting, due to the current situation.

Love Focus: Lover may not agree to continue a relationship with you over an issue.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

After a spate of dismal performances on the academic front, you are likely to bounce back and start doing well. Today, you will manage to clear your desk of all pending work and start afresh. You may be fed up of daily bickering in the family and take matters into your own hands. A sibling may ask for a share in ancestral property, where you currently reside, so use tact in handling the matter.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to keep you happy, as long as his or her interests are served.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Although your expenses are set to rise, you remain on a solid financial wicket. A work from home scenario may not work out, leaving you with no choice but to attend physical office. Not scoring well in class tests can have far reaching consequences. Parents may find it difficult to accompany a child, who is participating in an out of the city event. You will succeed in finalising a PG accommodation for someone in the family.

Love Focus: There are days when partner seems cold towards you, today may be that day.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter