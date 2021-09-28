Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sept 28: Execute romantic plans

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

It is the day to be enthusiastic about all things you are experiencing, no matter how small. Taurus is an Earth sign and this gives you the ability to see things from a grounded, practical and realistic perspective. You need to channelize your practical and well-grounded abilities to continue the winning rhythm. Thanks to planetary influences, you will receive many golden opportunities to improve your social and well as professional standing. Bulls are practical and realistic; you need to be one too in mattes of heart and wealth. Don’t let emotions color your decisions. Keeping a clear head will enable to take the decision best suited for you and your future. Those looking to dispose off their old property are likely to strike a profitable deal. Minor preparation before you travel overseas will make your journey a lot smoother.

Taurus Finance Today

Today is a profitable day as far as financial condition is concerned. There would be no problem as cash flow will be well and above expectations. Things will go the way you had wanted in the business venture you may have started recently.

Taurus Family Today

The people living in a joint family can experience a lack of trust amongst each other. A frank and honest discussion will help resolve the issue. It will be hard interacting with people today in your social circle due to a misunderstanding. Keep your cool, things will improve shortly.

Taurus Career Today

There will be new proposition for those looking to expand their wings. The new opportunity will be well suited for your areas of skill and expertise. Impulsiveness needs to be kept in check at work to keep up the good run.

Taurus Health Today

Your sound physical disposition makes you feel on top of the world and energetic all day. You are likely to have an appetite for embracing life in a whole new healthier way.

Taurus Love Life Today

To strengthen the bond and reignite the chemistry, you can plan a romantic evening with your partner. If you are in a serious relationship, then the chances are that you will be implored to get married by the elders in the family.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874