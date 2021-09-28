Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 28: A day full of love

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will move forward with new enthusiasm and energy as you discover your spark and drive today. Your Fire sign will further help you achieve your life goals without any problems or personal conflicts. Those out to acquire prominence on the social front will have to play their cards well. Your charming nature and confidence along with your sense of humor will draw people towards you. You are also likely to receive the praise and respect of others. You will witness a more positive impact of planets as you set out to lead a new project or discharge a family responsibility. You will, however, need to tone down the dramatics to come out a winner. Settling a property bargain amicably once and for all is on the cards for a few. Traveling on your own, with a friend or with the whole family will be exciting and memorable today.

Leo Finance Today

You need to remain alert against over-expenditure to please people around you. This can put a lot of pressure on your financial position. A few measures regarding savings can help you get better results.

Leo Family Today

You may find it more difficult than usual to talk to family members about your personal problems and your relations suffer as a result. Communication with your partner will play a major role today. Try to spend more quality time with your loved ones to avoid any misunderstandings.

Leo Career Today

You may get rewards for your hard work and a pat on the back from those who matter. Those who are searching for a job or are looking for a job change may stumble across favorable opportunities today.

Leo Health Today

Please pay attention to any slight change in health and monitor it closely until it recovers completely. You are likely to see improvement in your health as you take your fitness game seriously.

Leo Love Life Today

Smile, your love life is set to peak and you are likely to enjoy a day filled with love and romance. Be prepared for love to become a more permanent feature as you feel an emotional connect with someone you have recently met.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

