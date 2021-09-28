Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 28: Your efforts shall grab success

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A lot of uncertainty and barriers will occur your way but if you stay to be steady and motivated you will be able to get through. A brand-new outlook brings with it the promise of success. The exuberance you show permeates out and influences those you come into contact with today. You have good problem-solving abilities and your powers of concentration will swing the fortunes in your favor. Take the opinion of all, but do your own thing and you won’t go wrong today. Your deals in buying and selling properties are most likely to bring fruitful results and even a small fortune in profit. Avoid traveling as by road as much as possible. Problems are likely to crop up in your journey.

Scorpio Finance Today

Today, your every effort to get monetary benefit will be successful. You should take advantage of the opportunities coming your way. You are also likely to get a chance to settle your outstanding debt on attractive terms.

Scorpio Family Today

Accepting that you have responsibilities to live up to will help in discharging them well. This will increase the love and unity within the family members. New relationships in the family are likely to be long-lasting and harmonious.

Scorpio Career Today

Strive to acquire relevant professional skills and develop the ability to work independently today. Your capable and professional approach to solve problems will help in winning the trust of your business partners

Scorpio Health Today

There may be health issues due to weak immunity and stress which need to be taken care of. Both mind and body are in perfect harmony, you feel fully fit. So, don't overdo your exercise regime.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You can get what you want in love life by taking your time, being a little more relaxed and calmer. If it’s possible to have a small dinner party or go on an outing, it will be great fun and memorable.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874