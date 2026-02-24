Horoscope Today, February 24, 2026: Negotiations are likely to place you in a stronger position

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) A pause from routine may feel well-deserved and refreshing. New avenues to enhance income could open up if you explore options you have not considered before. Choosing a healthier lifestyle may gradually lead you towards better overall fitness. The day seems pleasant, with time likely to be spent in the company of friends and relatives. An overseas trip may be planned around a wedding or family ceremony. Staying overnight with a relative also appears possible. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for February 24, 2026 (Freepik)

Love Focus: A chance interaction with someone interesting may slowly develop into something romantic.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Support from someone influential could help you expand your social circle. Those working in government or administrative roles may experience a satisfying day. Negotiations are likely to place you in a stronger position. Physical activity could help balance recent excesses and improve stamina. A family member’s achievement may bring a sense of pride. Long-distance journeys could prove to be pleasant and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Your partner may suggest an outing or movie, making it a good day to look and feel your best.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Discretion in financial or business matters seems wise for now. Taking advice before moving ahead professionally may help you avoid errors. Listening to your body and eating mindfully may benefit your health. Family life could feel routine and slightly dull. A visit to a distant relative outside the city may be on your mind. Better organisation of your schedule could help you achieve more on the personal front.

Love Focus: Quality time with your partner may be possible later in the day, after work responsibilities ease.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Keeping a close watch on spending could support monthly savings. Clearing misunderstandings with seniors at work may help prevent unnecessary tension. Seeking another medical opinion for a family member may bring clarity. Newly married couples are likely to enjoy emotional harmony. Travel plans seem comfortable and stress-free. A property-related matter may tilt in your favour.

Love Focus: Matters of the heart are likely to move as hoped.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Overcoming lethargy could require conscious effort. Professionals such as engineers and architects may receive recognition through an important assignment. Financial restraint may be needed for a short while. Avoiding unnecessary arguments at home may preserve harmony. Travel plans may face a delay. A property inherited earlier could become a point of contention.

Love Focus: Competition in romantic matters may require patience and maturity.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Sharing responsibility in a new professional assignment may ease pressure. Financially, assets could show steady growth over time. Regular meditation may help restore inner balance. Family matters related to marriage may create some tension. A long-awaited journey may turn out quieter than expected. Relocating to a new place could demand patience and resilience.

Love Focus: Plans for an intimate moment may need to be postponed to another day.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Silver

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Returns from earlier investments could look encouraging. A promotion or salary revision may be under consideration for those in government roles or large organisations. Sticking to a diet may feel challenging. Spending relaxed moments with family may lift your mood. Vacation journeys are likely to be enjoyable and refreshing. Property purchase plans may take a little longer to materialise.

Love Focus: Opportunities to spend meaningful time with your partner may come your way.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Fitness routines are useful, though expert guidance may offer better results. Efficient time management may be essential to meet work demands. Recovering past expenses could help restore financial balance. A younger family member may seek greater independence. Pleasant company could make a long journey feel shorter. Property-related paperwork may finally progress toward completion.

Love Focus: Allowing your partner to handle matters you find confusing may bring peace.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Elderly family members may appreciate your warmth and kindness. Professional life may feel rewarding as discussions and agreements move forward. Unplanned shopping could strain finances if unchecked. Moderation in food and drink is advisable. Travel itself may feel as enjoyable as the vacation for some. Property-related purchases appear favourable.

Love Focus: Eligible individuals may hear discussions around marriage.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Personal concerns may momentarily distract you from work responsibilities. Financial conditions could improve as inflows become steadier. Alternative healing methods may support better health. Someone at home may look to you for assistance. Extended journeys may feel exhausting. Those engaged in property matters could find the day productive.

Love Focus: A planned meeting with your partner may need rescheduling due to prior commitments.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Builders and property dealers may experience a favourable phase. Careful inspection before purchasing anything expensive is advisable. Work pressure may require you to increase speed and focus. Paying attention to health signals may prevent issues later. A pleasant family update could spread cheer at home. A promising opportunity for overseas travel may come your way.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift from someone special may be deeply cherished.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Expressing your views at work with confidence may earn respect. Investments made now could prove useful in the future. Maintaining regularity in diet and exercise may help sustain high energy levels. Those working from home may find the day especially rewarding. A spiritual journey could offer inner growth. Property may come your way through inheritance or gifting.

Love Focus: A long-standing relationship may bring emotional satisfaction and stability.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

