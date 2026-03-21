Horoscope Today for March 21, 2026: The Spring Equinox brings favourable outcomes to these sun signs

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) Clarity of intention helps you organise the day more effectively. Digital settlements and pending payments need timely handling. Skill enhancement at work supports long-term professional growth. Managing in-law matters requires patience and balanced responses. Short-distance movement may need small adjustments. Renovation discussions progress smoothly with better timing. Physical upkeep improves with mindful fitness tools. Learning focus strengthens when understanding is rebuilt through gradual practice rather than pressure. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 21, 2026

Love Focus : Honest intentions help strengthen trust within the relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Consistency shapes progress today, especially while balancing responsibilities. Payoff timelines demand realistic planning. Support from colleagues builds professional confidence. Honest exchanges at home improve harmony. Comfort-based travel choices suit the mood. Property paperwork benefits from careful verification. Health stays supportive with sensible nutrition. Academic improvement depends on steady revision habits and better concept retention.

Love Focus : Reliability helps deepen emotional confidence with a partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Opportunity presents itself through professional exposure and broader connections. Company profits bring reassurance. Moral guidance within the family proves helpful. Flexible schedules allow smoother movement. Property possession delays call for patience. Preventive care supports well-being. Clear thinking develops when studies are revised peacefully and topics are evenly managed.

Love Focus : Light moments shared together keep the relationship relaxed.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Adjustment becomes necessary as personal roles continue to evolve. Vehicle-related finances need structured handling. A change in work identity brings fresh motivation. Sibling harmony adds comfort. Family-linked movement stays practical. Ancestral matters require attention. Health awareness remains important. Confidence in studies rises when preparation stays organised, and understanding deepens gradually.

Love Focus : Respectful behaviour nurtures long-term partnership balance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Confidence supports smoother handling of daily responsibilities. Scheduled transfers require monitoring. Flexible work setups improve productivity. Extra care for senior family members strengthens bonds. Leisure outings refresh energy. Asset appreciation supports long-term plans. Fatigue management remains helpful. Learning momentum stays steady when concepts are applied with confidence rather than comparison.

Love Focus : Appreciation expressed openly improves bonding with a partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Leadership instincts guide choices, encouraging responsibility and structure. Alternate income ideas need evaluation. Addressing emotional wellbeing at home restores balance. Necessary movement remains manageable. Maintenance planning protects assets. Body care supports stamina. Study motivation rises with renewed goals and steady discipline.

Love Focus : Clear discussion helps prevent small misunderstandings from building up.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Awareness of limits becomes important as physical strain needs attention. Insurance extensions offer reassurance. Career shifts require thoughtful definition. Shared family choices need cooperation. Sudden travel opportunities feel exciting. Co-ownership discussions move forward steadily. Study planning improves when preparation stays balanced, and concepts are reviewed thoughtfully.

Love Focus : Affirming words help restore ease between two people.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Dialogue plays a key role today, especially in strengthening family connections. Income distribution decisions support balance. Workplace value grows gradually. Travel confirmations may face delays. Long-term holding strategies feel appropriate. Wellbeing remains steady. Academic discipline improves when routines are restored, and focus is maintained through consistent practice.

Love Focus : Steady actions contribute to long-term relationship security.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Optimism guides financial choices, especially where returns show promise. Professional steadiness supports gradual growth. Adapting to change at home feels manageable. Planning a break from routine refreshes energy. Practical investment reviews bring clarity. Internal balance supports wellness. Academic confidence rises when learning is applied practically and knowledge is tested through experience.

Love Focus : Shared optimism strengthens connection with a partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Reflection helps reduce stress and brings clarity to decisions. Portfolio management requires patience. Teaching-related roles feel rewarding. Positive family reflection strengthens bonding. Responsibility-based travel remains productive. Cautious asset choices prevent future strain. Applied learning shows results when effort stays consistent and structured.

Love Focus : Taking responsibility together adds stability to married life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Renewed energy supports better daily efficiency. Online wallet usage stays smooth. Team alignment at work needs attention. Cross-generation unity strengthens family ties. Exploratory travel lifts the mood. Acquisition signals appear favourable. Academic progress improves when learning methods stay flexible, and ideas are explored creatively.

Love Focus : Allowing personal space keeps the relationship healthy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Attentiveness leads choices while maintaining composure. Coverage-related financial matters need follow-up. Relocation benefit discussions require clarity. Collective goal setting at home feels motivating. Scenic routes support relaxation. Stability-oriented property decisions feel reassuring. Knowledge builds gradually with disciplined study habits.

Love Focus : Quiet support improves closeness in long-term bonds.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026