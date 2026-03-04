Horoscope Today for March 4, 2026: This one zodiac will find a new initiative effective in coming back in shape

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) You will manage to bring down the price of an expensive item through hard bargaining. Your resolve to get back in shape is admirable. Your consistent effort on the shop floor earns silent recognition, even if customer-facing visibility remains limited. Blessings of a family elder will be reserved for you for your helpful nature. Keep travel options open-ended. You may get two minds regarding a property. You may seek someone’s support to further your social interests. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 6, 2025

Love Focus: There is much that you want to tell your lover, so find the right opportunity.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Enhanced financial rewards are likely for a few. Those feeling unwell will show quick recovery. Your hospital shift flows smoothly with service handled at a comfortable pace. A family youngster’s achievement will become a feather in your cap. This is a good day for youngsters to organize a trip. Many ups and downs are foreseen in some property issues, so don’t get too hopeful. Some of you may be attracted to occult sciences.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cross your mind today and make you take a bold action.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. Some good health options chosen by you will keep you in good physical condition. Content work stays balanced, making posting and engagement manageable. You will need to manage your funds well to organise a family function. Be careful in long-distance travel by road. You will have to take time out to guide someone on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Spending money on a luxury item may make your financial position tight. Neglecting seasonal changes may lead to illness, so take adequate precautions. Focusing on improvement over initiation suits you today. A suitable marriage proposal for someone in the family is likely to be received. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Shopping with friends is on the anvil, but don’t go beyond the budget.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express the feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Money loaned to someone on good faith may not be returned. Mental calmness through meditation can be expected. A sense of duty helps manage mall activities efficiently in the evening hours. Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will get lucky.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. An exercise regime will ensure fitness. It is a good day for internal planning. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness at home. A long journey may prove boring and tiring. Someone may contest a property acquired through inheritance. Some positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your reputation on the social front.

Love Focus: Spouse may remain cross with you over an issue.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Coordination among staff remains easy despite of holiday. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. An enjoyable trip is on the cards. A property decision will be given in your favour. Some of you are likely to be honoured in a function or invited for guest lecture.

Love Focus: Lovers will be most receptive to your ideas today, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Beige

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) A financial gain is indicated, though minor delays are possible. Although not very regular, you will be able to maintain the fitness level. You may need to stay alert and responsive at the shop while managing tasks calmly. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. An out-of-town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. Real estate agents may hit it rich in property deals. A friend you had helped in the past may go out of his or her way to reciprocate.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Be careful while negotiating a financial deal. Keeping good dietary control will not be difficult and will help in coming back in shape. Business decisions benefit from a calm and observant approach. Changes at home may not be to your liking, but little you can do about it. You may plan on an overseas journey. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines. You may be made responsible for some event.

Love Focus: Take steps to restore a partner's confidence in continuing a relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) A financial issue is likely to go in your favour. Regular workouts may prove a bit taxing on the body, but the effort will be well worth it. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Phase of good luck starts and you will find things improving around you.

Love Focus: You don’t have to be shy in expressing your love for someone you have a crush on.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Communication with clients continues in a cordial manner. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Hard work and sleepless nights on the academic front may become necessary for some.

Love Focus: Loving gestures will be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Your monetary condition remains satisfactory, but you may still not find inner satisfaction. Daily workouts promise to work wonders for your health, but you will need to be regular. A family event is likely to raise your spirits. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. The chance of owning property may come to you soon. An exciting time with friends is foreseen, so get ready to let your hair down!

Love Focus: Partner will be all lovey-dovey today, so expect something special in the evening.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

