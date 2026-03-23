Horoscope Today, March 24, 2026: An unexpected career move is possible that may bring you greater prosperity

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) A family get-together will be like a walk down memory lane, as you get to meet people from your generation. You are likely to capitalize on your strong points in impressing someone important. Your skills and competence will strengthen your position at work and help you gain a solid footing. A refreshing countryside drive may be on your mind. Steady income and favourable gains are likely from a leased property. Everything will go right in something organised by you, so don’t harbour any apprehensions. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for March 24, 2026

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to handle your partner’s mood swings today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

You may need to weigh the pros and cons of an action that you contemplate at work. It will be in your interest to keep a portion of your wealth for the rainy day. Efforts will be needed by those trying to come back in shape. Someone’s support will help in keeping your confidence high. You may plan a journey just to attend a function or a wedding. Luck favours those buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Don’t make unnecessary demands on your lover’s time today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) An unexpected career move is possible that may bring you greater prosperity and mental satisfaction. Growing prospects in a venture can turn your focus totally towards it. Betting or speculation may bring some into big money. You can expect encouragement and backing from people around you on the social front. Preparations for a family wedding may soon take shape. Guidance from a senior may prove a boon in completing something important. Your luck begins to turn for the better.

Love Focus: A fresh start to a relationship is indicated.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The time is ripe to add to your financial assets. Staying mindful of your diet and keeping yourself physically engaged will help you enjoy steady well-being. Volunteers can expect to have a hectic time, but the new experience will prove enjoyable all the same! A child or a family youngster is likely to test your patience today. You may be forced to undertake a journey that you are not keen on. This is not the right day to deal in property. Curb your habit of overanalyzing even small incidents that keep you ill at ease and mentally disturbed.

Love Focus: Lover may get incommunicado over a trivial issue.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Students wanting scholarships can face difficulties. It would be wise to avoid taking up major professional responsibilities today. You will need to preserve your energy by taking periodic breaks. Be careful about your hygiene. You will manage to spend time with family despite your hectic schedule. A smooth ride is indicated for those driving down for a vacation.

Love Focus: An arrangement arrived at with a partner will smooth out the kinks in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A young one’s success is set to bring you a deep sense of pride and joy. You will succeed in rekindling your love life and enjoy much togetherness. On the work front, a task entrusted to you will be completed to the satisfaction of all. Money-related concerns are set to ease away, bringing welcome relief. You may also come across a surprisingly great deal on something you have been eagerly waiting to buy. You may be invited to something prestigious on the social front.

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

On the social front, there is every possibility of enjoying your heart out. The achievement of someone in the family is set to bring deep personal satisfaction and pride. Renovating your home or setting up a new house is likely. Money poses no problems, as you remain financially strong. You manage to achieve fitness.

The day proves most favourable for you. A lucrative deal may come through on the business front. A legal matter is settled in your favour.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions will be fully reciprocated by the one you admire, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Complete freedom from a recurring ailment is likely and will come as a big relief for those suffering for a long time. Your personal touch and fairness are likely to endear you to subordinates and superiors alike on the professional front. Planning a family outing cannot be ruled out, and travelling promises to be as much fun as the outing. Your strong presence at work will keep detractors away. Financial front promises to brighten up, as earning enhances.

Love Focus: Moments of closeness and meaningful interaction with your partner are likely to unfold.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Money-related concerns that have been bothering you are likely to ease. On the career or academic front, some can look forward to advancement or improved results. Reconnecting with old friends or familiar faces will bring pleasant moments today. Avoid overdoing anything, as excess could drain your energy. Emotional ups and downs should be controlled so they do not affect the overall flow of the day. Including green leafy vegetables in meals will support better health.

Love Focus: Attending an event with your lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Homemakers are likely to channelise their energy in accomplishing something big. Tracking your spending carefully will help prevent any sudden shortage of funds. Learn the techniques to unburden your mind. The pressure of work that you have been feeling for the past few days is set to increase. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. Bringing home a new vehicle is set to enhance your status and recognition. A preparation or seminar conducted by you may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Some are set to achieve standout success in their studies, marked by impressive performance. You will be instrumental in getting a matrimonial alliance for someone eligible. A domestic dispute will be amicably settled through your initiative. You may feel attracted to someone and take the next step. Your enthusiasm for travel is likely to spread, encouraging loved ones to join in your plans. On the work front, you are set to win over influential clients, strengthening your professional image and credibility.

Love Focus: A new romantic connection may unexpectedly take shape, giving you a reason to feel delighted.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) A little effort on your part is all that is required to set the ball rolling. Distractions threaten to slow the progress of work. Your ideas on the financial front may not be one hundred per cent sound, so take a second opinion. You will need to become proficient in everything opted for on the academic front to fare well. You and your partner are likely to be fully absorbed in making plans or decisions related to your home.

Love Focus: Those seeking companionship may need a little more patience before clarity arrives.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026