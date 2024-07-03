July 1-7, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) The week from July 1-7, 2024, will likely bring your luck centres around love in all its forms. Whether friendship or romance, you'll find happiness by embracing relationships that warm your heart and support you. Create wonderful memories, and if you get the urge to take a spur-of-the-moment trip with your family, go for it! Here are your lucky Chinese zodiac signs from July 1-7, 2024.(Pexels)

There's also a hint of mystery in your luck this week. You'll notice it when you're enjoying these loving moments. It will be like eating a chocolate cake and unexpectedly finding delicious strawberry bits inside! The colour white will bring you good luck this week.

The week from July 1-7, 2024, will likely have you a small but incredibly lucky opportunity. Stay focused! If you act quickly and smartly, you can take advantage of this luck before it's gone or someone else gets it.

Don't let fear hold you back! If that negative voice in your head tells you another chance will come if you miss this one, silence it. Don't let anything cause you to regret this luck. Red and violet will be lucky for you, but only if you wear them.

This week, your luck is about taking control of your destiny and embracing all that life has to offer. Don't let anyone push you aside due to prejudice or bullying. You have every right to be here, just like anyone else. Once you commit to this mindset, your luck will flourish and impress everyone.

Some doubters will have to admit they were wrong, but don't let that distract you from your true goals. The colours yellow, violet, and white, as well as the precious metal gold, will bring you luck this week.

If you haven't guessed it from the title, your luck this week revolves around good food. Get ready for some sweet-and-sour bliss! It doesn't have to be the best sweet and sour pork with sticky rice; you'll discover a world of delicious treats this week that will make you feel amazing.

Enjoy these moments, take some photos for social media, but make sure to eat while it's still hot! If the fortune cookies say something strange, just see it as another layer of fun. The colour green will be lucky for you this week, especially clovers.

This week, your luck is of the jewelled kind, both metaphorically and literally. It will shine through when you're dressed to impress and look like the star of any social event. This isn't about gender—everyone can dazzle.

Let your stylish outfits take you to new heights. Don't forget to share your looks on social media! Wink They say confidence is the best accessory, so hype yourself up before you head out. A little awkwardness is normal; don't let it spoil the metaphorical show. The colour red will be your lucky charm this week.