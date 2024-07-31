July 29- August 4, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Your luck in love has a subtle, almost hidden quality. If you're single, don't stress over finding love—focus on other important areas of your life. Love will quietly find its way to you when you least expect it. It's like a bit of magic on the side! 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from July 29- August 4, 2024.(Freepik)

If you're in a relationship, your love luck will be strongest if you have a trip planned with your partner or if you're travelling to see them in a long-distance relationship. This luck has a tropical feel, so a getaway might bring some extra romance your way.

Your luck in love is guided by your inner voice. If you're single, be yourself and speak your mind on dates instead of trying to guess what your date might want to hear. Changing yourself could lead to bad luck. Carrying a cheerful golden cat charm can also boost your romantic luck.

If you're in a relationship, your love will flourish when you're with your kids, or if you don't have kids, when you're surrounded by loved ones with your partner. This could be the perfect time to host a house party or plan a family vacation, as either will bring you and your partner closer together.

Your luck in love has an intense, almost intoxicating vibe. If you're single, be mindful of your strong attraction to others. You might feel drawn to one or more people, but take your time and stay grounded. This will help you figure out who’s worth pursuing and who might just be a test from the universe.

If in a relationship, make an effort to spend quality time with your partner. Consider taking a spontaneous trip together, whether it’s to the beach or the mountains. As long as you're enjoying each other's company, your luck will lead to exciting adventures and unexpected joys.

Your luck in love has a playful, almost movie-like feel to it. If you're single, don’t be surprised if your life starts to feel like a rom-com, complete with all the classic elements. But this isn’t just for fun—it’s an opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and discover new sides of yourself.

In a relationship, focus on clear and thoughtful communication with your partner. Remember that the same words can have different meanings, so don’t be short or vague in your responses, and encourage your partner to do the same. By having more open conversations, you'll better understand each other and flourish in love.

Your luck in love will bloom through quiet, introverted activities, whether alone or with your partner. If you're single, focus on making yourself happy by doing things that bring you joy. Reading books or memoirs about finding love can also attract good energy.

If you're in a relationship, your love luck will be subtle, showing up in the everyday moments. It might be an unexpected kindness from your partner, revealing how blessed you truly are. When you notice these moments, take a moment to feel grateful.

