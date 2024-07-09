July 8-14, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, and 2021) You're about to become a sensation in social circles, either through social media or real-life interactions, thanks to a specific action you've taken or will take this week. Here are your lucky Chinese zodiac signs from July 8-14, 2024.(Pexels)

However, keep in mind that along with fame and success come jealousy and deception. Stay alert and pay attention to any warning signs.

The colours blue and green will bring you luck this week.

Your fortune this week hinges on your past actions. If you've diligently worked and put in effort, you're set to receive what you deserve—nothing can hinder this! Your luck is described as "restive," indicating that you don't need to take further action to reap your rewards. The process has already begun, and events will unfold in your favour effortlessly.

The colours green, blue, and black will bring luck, especially for business owners. Consider volunteering for charitable causes that resonate with you, as this can bring good fortune.

Goat (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, and 2027)

Your luck this week is infused with themes of growth and cultivation. For some, your gardening efforts will flourish, yielding a delightful harvest of flowers or fruits.

Metaphorically, this represents nurturing aspects of your life like nurturing a sapling, which will experience significant luck this week. Be on the lookout for exciting opportunities and possibly new connections coming your way!

The colours white, blue, and green will bring you luck this week.

This week, keep your secrets guarded and adopt an introverted approach to unlock your luck. The less you share your plans enthusiastically, the better your luck will fare. Instead, focus inward, step back from socialising and attention, and concentrate on what truly matters to you.

The colours red and green will bring luck, but avoid making them overly conspicuous, like traffic signals. Opt for subtle motifs and colours that hold personal meaning for you.

Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, and 2023)

Your luck this week revolves around becoming someone's beloved. It could be that your crush reveals their feelings for you, or your partner proposes and takes your relationship to the next level.

For others, this week's luck is about receiving platonic love and admiration from everyone around you—simply because of your lovable personality.

The colours blue and red will bring you luck this week.

