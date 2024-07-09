Weekly Chinese Horoscope from July 8-14, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week brings you delicate energy. Embrace nature, walk through a field of flowers, or hug a tree. You'll uncover cosmic secrets when you do. Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Also Read Chinese Horoscope for July 2024: Monthly Predictions as per your Chinese zodiacs

Lucky Day in Love: July 9

Your love life is taking a backseat to your soul's healing right now. Focus on inner strength through catharsis, journaling, and self-care. The pieces will fall into place when the time is right.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 10

In your social life, be selective about who you spend time with. Avoid groupthink, as it can lead to negative outcomes if you allow it.

Lucky Day for Career: July 11

At work, let things progress naturally. Find a balance between patience and urgency to achieve success.

This week is about being forward-thinking in your way. Remember, traditions were once new ideas, too. Don't cling to cultural practices that harm others. Meditation can help you understand this message better.

Lucky Day in Love: July 11

In your love life, honesty is key. It may make you feel vulnerable, but it will open the way to true love and happiness.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 11

Your social life could go either way this week—great success or hit-and-miss. Decide what you want, as you have the power to shape your own destiny.

Lucky Day for Career: July 12

In your professional realm, you should focus on being observant and a good listener. This will lead to gaining important knowledge and expanding your ideas.

Your heart is big, but your intellect is even bigger. Don't second-guess yourself or limit your potential. You were meant to achieve greatness in whatever way you choose this week.

Lucky Days in Love: July 11 & 12

In love, think outside the box. Be creative, and you'll find that random sunsets can lead to more dates, and simple ideas can turn into amazing experiences.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 13

This week, your social life may be more introverted. Take this time to reflect on your goals and where you want to be. The answers will come when you look within.

Lucky Day for Career: July 14

In your career, practice patience. The right time for something new will come later. Lead with kindness, and you'll receive even more blessings from the universe.

This week brings a mix of good and bad energy for you. And no, it's not about food!

Lucky Day in Love: July 14

In love, be creative and spontaneous. These adventures will create amazing memories.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 13

In your social life, set healthy boundaries. If you work with crystals, use blue ones like Blue Lace Agate or Lapis Lazuli this week.

Lucky Days for Career: July 11 & 12

In your career, use both empathy and intellect. They work well together, despite what people might say. You'll see wonderful things happen when you do!

You were born for greatness, but this can sometimes feel overwhelming. To find balance, engage in calming activities like meditation, tai chi, yoga, or even a relaxing tea ritual. This will benefit you in many ways.

Lucky Days in Love: July 11 & 12

In love, be honest and open. If someone rejects you, remember it doesn’t reflect your worth. Our world is vast and diverse, and your soulmate is out there. Stay true to yourself.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 12

This week, step back from too much socializing. Spend time alone, journaling your thoughts and feelings. You'll gain valuable insights by doing so.

Lucky Day for Career: July 13

In your career, let things progress naturally. Avoid impatience, as it will only hinder your progress. Stay steady and let events unfold.

Your intuition is strong this week. Don't be surprised if something supernatural occurs or your intuitive abilities reveal a significant truth.

Lucky Day in Love: July 9

Don't settle in love this week. You can't find true love by staying with someone who isn't right for you. Trust your heart.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 8

Be mindful of your social life. Don't ignore red flags until it's too late.

Lucky Day for Career: July 8

If you've been considering trying something new or expanding your skills in your career, now is a great time to do so.

This week has a reflective and observant energy for you. Embrace it to gain deeper insights about yourself and the world.

Lucky Day in Love: July 8

In love, be aware of those who genuinely love and those who drain your energy. Break free from old beliefs to avoid the latter and find your true partner.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 8

Your social life might be hit or miss. If you use crystals or have a strong spiritual side, lean into these practices to uncover blessings.

Lucky Day for Career: July 10

In your career, focus on being observant. Let ideas come to you, and take time to develop them. Not every spark will turn into a flame.

This week has a cosy, homey feel for you. Even if you're on vacation, you might find yourself drawn to rustic and laid-back settings and foods.

Lucky Days in Love: July 10 & 11

In love, be true to yourself and speak your mind. You'll find true love by embracing who you really are.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 12

For your social life, do what makes you happy. If that means throwing a big house party, go for it! The home energy is strong for you this week.

Lucky Day for Career: July 13

In your career, things are more relaxed this week. Let events unfold naturally. As long as you handle your responsibilities, you'll do well.

Live up to your claims this week, even if progress seems slow. Stay on your path, and you'll surprise everyone in the end.

Lucky Day in Love: July 13

In love, focus on long-term connections and avoid short-term flings. A significant opportunity for personal growth is coming your way—don't experience it with someone toxic.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 13

Your social life is important this week. Be social, accept invitations, and meet new people. This includes colleagues and new connections.

Lucky Day for Career: July 14

In your career, be diligent and allow good ideas time to develop. The right moment to try something new will come soon. Trust yourself!

This week's energy is wonderfully supportive for you. Embrace rest, relaxation, and self-care; you'll witness something beautiful unfold.

Lucky Day in Love: July 12

Your love life holds mysteries right now. Embrace the message above, and you may uncover new opportunities.

Lucky Days in Friendship: July 10 & 11

In your social life, embrace your unique self. Being quirky and wonderful will attract intriguing new friends and spark amazing conversations. You might even find a new hobby!

Lucky Day for Career: July 10

In your career, be bold and creative while listening to others and being a team player. Everything will fall into place as it should.

This week promises lots of delicious food for you, whether you're visiting grandparents or not. Enjoy the unexpected treats that come your way.

Lucky Days in Love: July 8 & 9

In love, be courageous and express your feelings boldly. Let things unfold naturally.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 8

If you're tired of always initiating meetups and dealing with no-shows, it's time to reassess your social circle. You'll find important insights when you do.

Lucky Day for Career: July 10

In your career, trust that you're on the right path to success. Stay focused and keep moving forward!

This week holds true treasures for you. Stay open-minded and open-hearted, and you'll find wisdom in unexpected places—though they won't be as unlikely as they seem!

Lucky Days in Love: July 10 & 11

In love, if you're single, be open-minded. Don't let societal beliefs limit you from finding true connections and your soulmate.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 10

Your social life may swing between introversion and extroversion. Choose your path and shape your destiny.

Lucky Day for Career: July 10

Be steady and observant in your career. The right solutions will come at the right time, especially if you're seeking investors for a new project.

(Disclaimer: It's recommended to consult with an astrology expert for personalised guidance).