July Horoscope 2024: Prosperity and challenges await for these sun signs

July will be a prosperous time for these sun signs, though it will also bring some turmoils. During Cancer season, you'll learn important lessons about hard work and discipline, especially as the planets in water signs make aspects of Saturn. Expect to be challenged to maintain focus and commitment. However, as Leo season begins, you'll embrace a more optimistic outlook. This shift will help you tap into your inner fortitude and bravery, allowing you to face challenges with newfound confidence and strength. Let's read how July brings prosperity and challenges for these zodiac signs.

June might feel a bit overwhelming because the Sun and your ruling planet, Mercury, are in the darkest part of your chart. Additionally, Saturn is opposing your sign, which can cause conflicts in your relationships. The Full Moon in Capricorn will also bring up relationship issues that Saturn has been pushing you to understand.

However, the first part of the month has some positive astrology to help you overcome these challenges. The Sun in Cancer brings excitement to your daily life, and you will feel supported by the people you appreciate. Your support system will feel like a true blessing during this time.

Mars in Taurus provides you with many opportunities to work hard for what you want. These lessons will continue until Mars moves into Gemini on July 20. Mars in Gemini might bring some challenging energy to your career, but it will also motivate you to keep working hard.

When Mercury, your ruling planet, enters your sign on June 25th, you'll feel more in your element and ready to take the spotlight.

This month, you'll be confronting some of the darker aspects of your chart. It starts with the New Moon on the 5th in Cancer, which will help you face your fears and recognize your inner strength. The year has challenged your self-esteem, with Saturn causing you to doubt yourself and Neptune creating some illusions.

However, the Cardinal energy at the beginning of the month will bring clarity. The planets in water signs form a trine with Saturn, which will help you see things more clearly, even if they feel overwhelming. To emerge from this darkness, you’ll need to don your new armour and prepare for what lies ahead.

Things will brighten up when Venus enters Leo on the 11th, followed by the Sun on the 22nd. These transits will help you feel more confident and in your element. You'll likely experience breakthroughs in your thinking when Mars enters Gemini on the 20th. Mercury's move into Virgo on the 25th will inspire you to dream big once again and feel comfortable pursuing those dreams.

Although the Sun will favour your sign with a trine during the first part of the month, the second half will focus on time management and evaluating how well you've applied Saturn's lessons. At the beginning of the month, on July 2nd, Mercury in Leo will highlight the importance of balancing your energy, making you more aware of how much you give to others and whether that energy is reciprocated.

When Venus enters Leo on the 11th, these themes will be emphasized further. You may also find yourself focusing more on your healing during this time. With your ruling planet Jupiter in Gemini, there's a reminder to make time for yourself, prioritizing home and self-care, especially if you're feeling burnt out.

Saturn has been urging you to evolve and take on more responsibilities. During Leo season starting from July 22, you are likely to see success balancing your hard work with necessary self-care.

(Disclaimer: This article has not been written by an astrologer; therefore, reader discretion is advised).