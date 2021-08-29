Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You are ambitious and relaxed at the same time, but that does not mean you take your work for granted. You are unpredictable but also believe in living life to the fullest. You are a happy soul and you make those near and dear to you happy. Your circle of friends trusts you for your maturity and deep understanding of general issues. You like stability in your relationships and tend to seek attention most of the times. However, you need to stay away from your negative trait, which is your dominating attitude.

Leo Finance Today

Multiple sources of income are likely to be presented to you today, which will make it easier for you to choose from, for better returns. A foreign trip for the expansion of business will also bring back new contacts, from which you are likely to earn profits in the coming months.

Leo Family Today

Peace and harmony will prevail at home. With the arrival of guests, your homely atmosphere will be bustling with cheer. Friends will also keep you in a joyous mood.

Leo Career Today

A new job posting will take you to a city of your choice, where you are likely to have a hike in salary along with a promotion in rank. Your bosses will start to notice you for your sincere work and you will manage to stay ahead in the competition.

Leo Health Today

Even if you fall ill, your strong immune power will help you bounce back to good health. However, do not take your health for granted.Pay attention to your bodily needs and consult your medical practitioner in case of any kind of ailment.

Leo Love Life Today

You need to confide in your partner but be careful not to reveal too much. Those already in a romantic relationship since long might want to settle down together, but will find it very difficult to convince their family elders.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown