Leo Daily Horoscope for August 17, 2022: Refrain from splurging

Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:04 AM IST
  • Dear Leo, your daily astrological predictions for August 17, 2022 suggests, try to keep your head cool and balance the situation.
Leo Daily Horoscope for August 17, 2022: You'll feel better mentally, and you'll be more inspired to change your life for the better.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) You'll notice that your cash flow is little tight today as a result of some recent overspending. Be careful, try to refrain from splurging. You'll feel better mentally, and you'll be more inspired to change your life for the better. Your competitors have been waiting for a chance to discredit you. It appears that today will be the day. Do not be concerned; you will be able to manage the circumstance with tact and diplomacy. You can perform new tasks and achieve more success in your professional life than in the past few days. You discover that you may utilize yoga and meditation as a way to manage your weight and feel better overall. It is better to avoid starting any pointless debates with lover. Take part in the constructive discussion to learn more about one another. Try to keep your head cool and balance the situation.

Leo Finance Today You might even have accrued debt. Inhibit the temptation to shop. The best thing to do today is to relax and let your buddies do the shopping. Start making up for the financial shortage that may be headed your way.

Leo Family Today Today is the best day to strengthen bonds with your loved ones. As much time as possible should be spent with your loved ones. You can use it to add uplifting tints to your daily duties. This is a great time to socialize and meet new people.

Leo Career Today You can find yourself in a more practical and elevated state of mind. You should be extremely cautious with your actions. Your opponents would love to paint a negative picture of you. Use today’s energies to push forward on any pending tasks and your productivity will be exceptionally high today.

Leo Health Today A peaceful and tranquil day may be in store for you keeping you in a healthy state of mind. Any imperfections that have lately appeared on your skin will practically vanish, and your skin will positively gleam. People may compliment you on how beautiful you appear.

Leo Love Life Today Take advice from each other and value the love in your life if you and your partner are going through a difficult time. If you want to comprehend your partner's sentiments, you must show compassion for them.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

