Leo Daily Horoscope for November 19: Take a break and relax!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The time is right for you to rise and shine. This is likely to take you to newer heights of success. Make that critical move, which you had been planning for, but sitting on for long. Victory is likely to come your way. Today, perseverance may become your key to reaching your goals. Put your confidence on display, coupled with your sharp instincts, to earn merit where you rightly deserve it. Your creativity is likely to be at its peak. Use it in the best possible way and your innovative ideas are likely to bear fruits. Do not stop at hurdles, as they might turn out to be stepping stones. Take a break and relax to unwind.

Leo Finance Today

Financially, the day may be very rewarding. Any project you take up is likely to be profitable. Businessmen and traders may find their coffers brimming. Some of you may invest in stocks and speculative activities with the surplus capital.

Leo Family Today

Happiness, peace and harmony are likely to prevail at home. You may spend time with family members on a long overdue vacation to a tourist destination. Time spent in company of children may bring you great joy and satisfaction.

Leo Career Today

The coming days are likely to be full of strife for you on the professional front. Things may not go as planned at work and you might not feel competent enough to carry out your responsibilities. Promotion seems to be delayed.

Leo Health Today

Your underlying health conditions, which were troubling you for long, may be treated for good. Continuing with your healthy diet and exercise routines, along with Reiki and yoga are likely to impact your overall wellbeing positively.

Leo Love Life Today

Mutual affection may increase in your love life. You may plan to settle down with your beloved towards the end of the year. However, you may face some challenges in your relationship, which need to be overcome to enjoy romantic bliss.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Indigo

