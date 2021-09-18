Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: We see good returns on investment

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You are spontaneous and self-confident. You were born to lead and dominate, like your sun sign - the lion! You are dynamic and quite dramatic when it comes to finishing your tasks. You are an extrovert and love meeting people and making friends. You are faithful pals and careful of your relationships. You are fierce but also warm-hearted at the same time. You respect others and expect the same from them. Although you are polite listeners, you do not take orders. You fill your surroundings with happiness and spread cheer wherever you go. On the flipside, your ego, pride and arrogance ruin the fun for you.

Leo Finance Today

A good investment made in recent times will fetch you good returns. Your expenses will be on the rise, but your steady financial backing will take care of it. There will be an inflow of funds from unexpected quarters.

Leo Family Today

Children will excel in their studies and you will find a joyous atmosphere at home. Your family members will initially hesitate to give a green light to your life-changing decisions but will finally support you in it.

Leo Career Today

You will sincerely finish all your duties on the work front and are likely to be suitably rewarded for it. You will receive good professional benefits for your hard work and you will find it easy to work in a healthy environment.

Leo Health Today

A healthy diet, good sleep and regular exercise routine will show their positive effects on your physical health. Avoiding alcohol and a smoke-free life will also add to your energy levels.

Leo Love Life Today

You will have to infuse a new lease of life in your romantic relationship or dullness is likely to kill the harmonious ties. There will be trials and tribulations in the relationship, which you will have to face together or it might become difficult to reconcile later.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874