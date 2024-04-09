Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 advises relationship management

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stormy Sea makes a good sailor Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Share emotions and also make decisions about the future.

Have a happy personal and office life. Go for creative options at the workplace and this promises better prospects for career growth. You are also healthy today.

Explore love today and also take new opportunities in your job to get the best results. Financially you will be strong today and your health will also be good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

No major crisis will come up in the love affair. Despite friction in the first half of the day, you both will spend time together. Share emotions and also make decisions about the future. It is crucial to avoid arguments in the relationship and give personal space and freedom to the lover. Married couples should avoid outside opinions and instead must have proper discussions to the romance alive. Office romance is not a good idea for married male Leos as this will compromise family life today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Have a productive day at the office. Your attitude will play a crucial role in determining the official growth. New tasks will demand additional efforts while sales and marketing persons will also travel today. Botanists, academicians, aviation, and media professionals will have a busy day. Lawyers will handle cases that will also invite public attention. Businessmen may face minor troubles in the partnership but things will be sorted out in a day or two.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will arise today but it is good to have control over the expenditure. If you are working somewhere, consider changing the job as there will be an increase in your salary. Some Leos will buy electronic appliances or jewelry but do not go for stock and trade as the returns may not be good. You should keep an eye on the property as some minor disputes will arise within the family.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you have a properly balanced personal and professional life. Avoid eating oily food and food from outside as this can lead to digestion issues today. Spend more time with family and do not miss the medicines. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues and traditional methods are more fruitful here

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)