 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 advises relationship management | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 advises relationship management

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 09, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for April 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major crisis will come up in the love affair.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stormy Sea makes a good sailor

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Share emotions and also make decisions about the future.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Share emotions and also make decisions about the future.

Have a happy personal and office life. Go for creative options at the workplace and this promises better prospects for career growth. You are also healthy today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Explore love today and also take new opportunities in your job to get the best results. Financially you will be strong today and your health will also be good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

No major crisis will come up in the love affair. Despite friction in the first half of the day, you both will spend time together. Share emotions and also make decisions about the future. It is crucial to avoid arguments in the relationship and give personal space and freedom to the lover. Married couples should avoid outside opinions and instead must have proper discussions to the romance alive. Office romance is not a good idea for married male Leos as this will compromise family life today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Have a productive day at the office. Your attitude will play a crucial role in determining the official growth. New tasks will demand additional efforts while sales and marketing persons will also travel today. Botanists, academicians, aviation, and media professionals will have a busy day. Lawyers will handle cases that will also invite public attention. Businessmen may face minor troubles in the partnership but things will be sorted out in a day or two.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will arise today but it is good to have control over the expenditure. If you are working somewhere, consider changing the job as there will be an increase in your salary. Some Leos will buy electronic appliances or jewelry but do not go for stock and trade as the returns may not be good. You should keep an eye on the property as some minor disputes will arise within the family.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you have a properly balanced personal and professional life. Avoid eating oily food and food from outside as this can lead to digestion issues today. Spend more time with family and do not miss the medicines. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues and traditional methods are more fruitful here

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 advises relationship management
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On