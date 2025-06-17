Leo Horoscope for 17 June 2025: It is a good day to sign new deals

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success is your companion Express the love today to get a positive response. Your professional attitude will play a positive role in settling the job-related issues. Wealth is positive. Leo Horoscope Today: You may face challenges at work today.(Freepik)

Be sincere in the relationship and your lover will be happy spending more time together. Handle professional crises with care. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your lover may not be expressive today in love but it exists inside and you need to realize it through the emotions. The second half of the day is good to propose. Your lover may prefer your presence and it is crucial to avoid unpleasant topics during the conversations that may upset the lover. Be careful not to get into arguments that can lead to friction. Married females may conceive today, and you may seriously consider expanding the family.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You may face challenges at work today and minor issues related to productivity may be blown up into a big one by a senior co-worker that may impact the morale. You may pick the second part of the day to put down the paper and even to attend a job interview. IT, animation, banking, hospitality, and aviation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Businessmen looking for better opportunities to augment their territory will find success. The second part of the day is also good to sign new deals.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Your wealth will increase today and this will help in making new investment plans. You may confidently invest in speculative business. Some females will also settle a financial issue with a sibling or friend today. While the day is good to buy a new vehicle, ensure your bank account permits that. You may also go ahead with the idea of purchasing electronic appliances and some females will also buy jewelry as an investment.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. You should not bring the office stress to home and spending more time with the family or friends can also settle the mental stress. Some females will have issues associated with skin or mouth. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues but things will be settled down in a short time.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)