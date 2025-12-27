Leo Horoscope Today for December 27, 2025: Astro tips to overcome your love hurdles

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a born ruler Settle the minor hiccups in your love life and ensure you also meet the expectations at work. Prefer safe investments. Health issues will come up today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read out the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stay away from disputes in both personal and professional life. Take smart financial decisions today. Wealth will come in. However, health issues will also exist.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Minor tremors in the first half of the day can have a deep impact on the relationship. Some male natives will see troubles coming in. Those who are in a long-distance relationship must ensure that proper communication exists. Be sensible while making remarks, and you’ll see the day is packed with love. You both must also be ready for a vacation together. It is crucial for new relationships. Married natives must keep a distance from office romance as their spouse will find this out today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Take up new tasks that will also be challenging. Your attitude will work out in jobs that require ideas out of the box. Those who are new to the job need to be diplomatic while at team sessions. Some points will be raised against you, and do not be sensitive while making vital professional decisions. Traders will have license issues, and a few officers may see this as an opportunity to make unethical demands. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. This will help you buy electronic appliances. You may also require spending for a medical purpose within the family. Today is also a good time to invest in the business, but ensure you know the territory and have proper tactics ready. A friend will ask for financial assistance, which you may not refuse. Those who are traveling need to be careful while using cards for payment. Entrepreneurs can expect a good return today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

There will be health issues. You may develop respiratory issues. There can also be blood pressure–related issues. Some seniors may fall down while walking through slippery areas. Do not drive cars without seat belts and always follow the traffic rules. You must also be ready to face issues associated with ears or eyes. Do not skip medicines today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)