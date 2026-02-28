Leo Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: The month ends with good fortune for students

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no game is a game for you Explore fabulous moments in the relationship. Take up new tasks at work that will also prove your professional mettle. Health will be positive today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read out the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Ensure you spend more time with your lover and indulge in activities that you both love. Do not let your egos hurt your professional performance. Handle wealth carefully and do not compromise on health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today Ensure you devote time to the relationship. Your love life tends to have friction today. Take the lover for a night drive or a romantic dinner this evening. Some love affairs will have unexpected interference from a third person, and this can create chaos. There can be issues related to a previous love affair, and this is also the right time to take a call on the relationship. Single male natives may find interesting people, but remember that today is not a good time to start a new relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope Today Keep your ideas ready for team sessions, and your concepts will have takers. Those who hold crucial positions at work need to be diplomatic while handling the team, and females may be victimized by the failure of a project. Banking, accounting, and finance professionals must be careful in the second part of the day. You may also update the profile on a job website. Some tasks will demand travelling. Students waiting for admission at a foreign university will have positive news.

Leo Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. This will help you clear all the dues. You may invest in the stock market or buy new shares. Consider buying electronic appliances. Expect an appraisal at the office that will also have an impact on the bank balance. You can also expect monetary support from your spouse. A friend or sibling will ask for monetary assistance that you cannot refuse.

Leo Health Horoscope Today Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and do not bring work pressure home. Spend more time with family and friends. There will be issues associated with the ears or eyes. This will be most visible in children. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues. You may also have pain in joints, while athletes may develop injuries. Ensure you drive following all traffic rules.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)