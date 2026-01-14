Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Leo Horoscope Today for January 14, 2026: This Sankranti, expect future growth

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Your charm shines bright in love today.

    Published on: Jan 14, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, bright energy opens new doors for you

    Today, your confidence helps you try new things; friends cheer you on. Small wins build bigger chances if you stay kind, steady, and patient.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Leo, energetic choices bring steady progress today. Speak with warmth and listen to small ideas. Simple planning moves projects forward. Keep promises and avoid overpromising. A cheerful attitude invites support, and thoughtful actions make your day feel successful. Also, rest when tired and smile often.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today
    Your charm shines bright in love today. If you have a partner, show playful affection and praise small efforts; this strengthens trust and warmth between you. Single Leos may meet someone while doing a hobby or at a community event; be friendly and open. Avoid trying to control plans—give others space and show real interest by asking simple questions.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today
    At work, Leo energy helps you lead with kind confidence. Start by making a short list of top priorities and share it with teammates. Offer clear steps and invite feedback so everyone feels included. A small idea you suggest may be accepted if spoken simply. Avoid taking too many tasks alone; ask for help when needed. Praise a coworker’s success openly; this builds goodwill and opens chances for future teamwork and growth every single day.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today
    Money looks calm when you follow simple rules today. Check small regular expenses and see where you can save a little. If you plan to buy something new, compare prices and wait one day before deciding. A tiny extra saved from lunch or transport adds up over time. If someone offers help with money, listen carefully and ask questions.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today
    Keep your body and mind bright with gentle care today. Begin with a small walk or simple stretching to wake muscles and freshen thoughts. Eat light vegetarian meals with fruits and whole grains to keep energy even. Take short rests when your eyes feel tired and avoid long screen time. Practice slow breathing for a few minutes to calm the mind. If stress grows, speak to a close friend or write feelings down to feel lighter.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self- complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Leo Horoscope Today For January 14, 2026: This Sankranti, Expect Future Growth

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes